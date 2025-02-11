Francisco Lindor’s pregnant wife Katia reshares "powerful reminders" for raising young girls

On Monday, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, took to Instagram to share a post to her story, which had "powerful reminders" for raising young girls. Lindor and Katia have two daughters of their own, Kalina (4 years old) and Amapola (1).

"Two-thirds of girls are told they're too loud or opinionated. The words we use shape their view of gender roles, so it's important to be mindful of how we describe girls and boys. For example, we should emphasize that girls can be just as brave as boys, and boys can be just as caring as girls."

"Research shows that when girls learn to challenge stereotypes, they're less likely to internalize negative messages. Start conversations about real life, movies, and media to help them think critically." the post Katia Reguero shared to her Instagram story read.

Screenshots of Katia Reguero's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@katia.lindor IG Stories)

Francisco Lindor and Katia Reguero have two children together, with a third child on the way.

Reguero often posts content related to parenthood on her socials. She also runs her own podcast, named "Un-a-parent", which explores various topics related to parenthood, in an effort to guide other women in her position through the various challenges that come with raising children.

Her husband, Francisco Lindor, and even her daughter, Kalina, have also featured on the podcast in the past.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia Reguero invited to Harvard Business School as an inspirational speaker

On Saturday, four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor's better half, Katia Reguero, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from a recent trip to Harvard Business School, where she was invited as an inspirational speaker for a Digital Storytelling Workshop.

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to @hu_lead for such an inspiring experience. It was a true honor to be invited as a panelist and to contribute to the growth and empowerment of some of this country’s brightest Latinas and future leaders. Yet, I can genuinely say I walked away having learned more from them than they may have from me," Katia Reguero's Instagram post was captioned.

Taking a look at the snaps that Katia Reguero posted, it appears numerous other influential women were also present for the event. Ecuadorian human rights campaigner Helena Gualinga was also pictured alongside Katia Reguero in one of the snaps she uploaded.

