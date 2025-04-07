Francisco Lindor's wife approves Mets star turning heads in bold red leather look at New York Knicks game

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor took a break from MLB action as he made his way inside Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks took on the Phoenix Suns in an NBA regular-season game.

Lindor arrived in quite a fashion ensemble and was a part of several stars making their presence felt in the game. The Mets shortstop rocked a statement outfit featuring striking red leather pants paired with a sleek dark wool jacket.

The fashion moment didn’t go unnoticed — especially not by his No. 1 fan, wife Katia Lindor. She shared a snap of her husband on social media, tagging the @nyknicks and @nba, seemingly giving her stamp of approval.

Katia's Instagram story

It was a close game between the Suns and the Knicks. Eventually, the home team prevailed 112-98, thanks in large part to OG Anunoby (32 points), Mikal Bridges (22 points), Karl-Anthony Towns (19 points and 13 rebounds) and Jalen Brunson (15 points).

Lindor also exchanged jerseys with Bridges, who had come courtside to meet the Mets star.

Francisco Lindor got himself aa family ring to symbolize love

The family of Mets shortstop expanded after Francisco Lindor and Katia welcomed their first son and third child, Koa Amani, on March 30. Lindor has always stayed close to his family, which also includes daughters, Kalina and Amapola.

To keep them closer to him, he has carved out some custom rings that resonate his love for his family.

"I have the matching ring with my wife," Lindor told GQ. "It symbolizes this part — symbolizes half a heart. She has the other one."

The custom-made rings, adorned with red rubies, were originally meant to be earrings, but Lindor had a better idea.

"I initially bought them to make earrings, and then I had the idea of creating a ring that we could both have and match," he said. "This symbolizes the same thing."

It doesn’t stop there. Lindor also carries a tribute to his daughter, Amapola, with a ring that features her birthstone.

"This is for my Amapola, my daughter—this is her birthstone," he said.

Since tying the knot, Lindor said that his relationship with jewelry has changed.

"I have different ones that I use," the Mets star added. "Once I got married, I started wearing the rings. Then everything else just became more, you know ... it's like accessories."

Francisco Lindor now looks forward to enjoying being a parent to another child.

