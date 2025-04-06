  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Francisco Lindor's wife gushes over the 'most perfect thing' she has made with Mets superstar

Francisco Lindor's wife gushes over the 'most perfect thing' she has made with Mets superstar

By Ryan Burks
Modified Apr 06, 2025 03:40 GMT
@katia.lindor IG, @lindor12bc
@katia.lindor IG, @lindor12bc IG, Francisco Lindor and Katia Lindor

Francisco Lindor and wife Katia have had a busy last few months as they welcomed their third child to the family. Lindor stepped away from the New York Mets for a day for the arrival of their baby boy, but he went right back to work the next day.

Ad

On Apr. 4, the focus for Katia was on her three children as she managed to capture all of them in her Instagram story.

"The most perfect thing we've ever made @lindor12bc," Katia Lindor captioned the story (translated to English)
@katia.lindor IG Story, Francisco Lindor and Katia Lindor Children
@katia.lindor IG Story, Francisco Lindor and Katia Lindor Children

Daughters Kalina and Amapola have been at Citi Field supporting Francisco Lindor over the last few years, and they are now taking the role of big sisters. Son Koa was born on Mar 31, 2025, and the pregnancy journey was captured and shared on Instagram by Katia.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lindor and Katia have been married since 2021, and they have also shown each other incredible support since that time.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia Shares thoughts on final home birth

Francisco Lindor was not away from the New York Mets long for the birth of his first son, but he was able to witness wife Katia undergo another home birth. Lindor introduced son Koa to the world on his Instagram page and Katia shared her thoughts on her final home birth.

Ad
"3.30.2025 -- The last time. The final home birth. A chapter closing. And with it comes the bittersweetness of it all -- the deep gratitude for having had this sacred experience three times, and the quiet relief in knowing this part of my journey is complete," said Katia.

Katia Lindor decided to give birth at home as opposed to going the traditional route in the hospital. She added some thoughts about what these experiences have taught her.

Ad
"Motherhood has taught me to hold space for both: the joy and the grief, the fullness and the letting go. It has stretched me in ways I never imagined, expanding not just my heart and my body, but my mind, my spirit, my entire being," she added.

It will take some time before Katia and the three children are able to cheer on Lindor for the Mets, but he will continue to try to make time to visit home to be by his newborn son's side.

About the author
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी