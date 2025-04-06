Francisco Lindor's wife gushes over the 'most perfect thing' she has made with Mets superstar

Francisco Lindor and wife Katia have had a busy last few months as they welcomed their third child to the family. Lindor stepped away from the New York Mets for a day for the arrival of their baby boy, but he went right back to work the next day.

Ad

On Apr. 4, the focus for Katia was on her three children as she managed to capture all of them in her Instagram story.

"The most perfect thing we've ever made @lindor12bc," Katia Lindor captioned the story (translated to English)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

@katia.lindor IG Story, Francisco Lindor and Katia Lindor Children

Daughters Kalina and Amapola have been at Citi Field supporting Francisco Lindor over the last few years, and they are now taking the role of big sisters. Son Koa was born on Mar 31, 2025, and the pregnancy journey was captured and shared on Instagram by Katia.

Ad

Trending

Lindor and Katia have been married since 2021, and they have also shown each other incredible support since that time.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia Shares thoughts on final home birth

Francisco Lindor was not away from the New York Mets long for the birth of his first son, but he was able to witness wife Katia undergo another home birth. Lindor introduced son Koa to the world on his Instagram page and Katia shared her thoughts on her final home birth.

Ad

"3.30.2025 -- The last time. The final home birth. A chapter closing. And with it comes the bittersweetness of it all -- the deep gratitude for having had this sacred experience three times, and the quiet relief in knowing this part of my journey is complete," said Katia.

Katia Lindor decided to give birth at home as opposed to going the traditional route in the hospital. She added some thoughts about what these experiences have taught her.

Ad

"Motherhood has taught me to hold space for both: the joy and the grief, the fullness and the letting go. It has stretched me in ways I never imagined, expanding not just my heart and my body, but my mind, my spirit, my entire being," she added.

It will take some time before Katia and the three children are able to cheer on Lindor for the Mets, but he will continue to try to make time to visit home to be by his newborn son's side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More