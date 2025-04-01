Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares intimate sneak peek of third home birth with Mets superstar by her side

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor became a father for the third time as his wife, Katia, introduced their third child, Koa Amani, to the world on Monday.

The family announced the birth of their son through a social media post. Koa becomes the younger brother to sisters Kalina Zoé and Amapola Chloé.

On Monday, after giving birth to her third child, Katia shared heartwarming moments from her third home birth, where Francisco was lovingly by her side throughout the entire process.

One image showed Katia leaning over in labor, with the support of her birth team, while another showed their newborn peacefully swaddled and lying next to the umbilical cord. A follow-up photo featured Francisco Lindor beaming with joy as he cuddled next to Katia and their precious new arrival.

"My 3rd home birth with the most incredible team 💗💙💜," Katia captioned the heartfelt post.

Katia also gave a special shout-out to women's health clinic, A Positive Beginning Midwifery, which serves Florida families with comprehensive midwifery care.

Katia's Instagram story

Francisco Lindor shrugs off speculations about impending birth of son impacting his performance

If not for Shohei Ohtani's heroics, Francisco Lindor would have won the NL MVP last year. However, Lindor has been slow to begin the 2025 season. In three games thus far, Lindor has not been able to hit once, let alone belt a home run. He is 0-11 (.000) with one RBI.

Amid this, one reporter dared to ask him if his sluggish performance had to do with the impending birth of his son.

“It's life, you know," Lindor said. "I'm sure I'm not the only one going through it. So there's no excuses. There was no baby last year, I was in the same spot. So this is not my kid's fault. It's not my wife's fault. You know, it's just. I own up to it, I didn't get any hits."

With the arrival of the new boy, many expected Lindor to take off for some time. However, the shortstop rejoined the Mets camp just one day after becoming a father for the third time. He's expected to feature in the Mets' game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

