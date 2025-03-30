"Not my kid's fault, not my wife's fault"- Francisco Lindor owns up to slow start after Mets' opening series loss vs Astros

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor recently opened up about his struggles at the plate in the New York Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros. After splitting the first two games of their three-game series, the Mets and Astros faced off in the series finale on Saturday.

Ad

The Mets were held scoreless for the first five innings and managed their only run in the sixth on a groundout by Juan Soto. Lindor went 0-for-4 with no RBIs or walks.

Lindor’s wife, Katia, is pregnant with the couple’s third child. In an interview with SNY TV, he was asked whether it was difficult to play with that on his mind. Lindor responded:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It's life, you know. I'm sure I'm not the only one going through it. So there's no excuses. There was no baby last year, I was in the same spot. So this is not my kid's fault. It's not my wife's fault. You know, it's just. I own up to it, I didn't get any hits.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the New York Mets' 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Opening Day on Thursday, Francisco Lindor went 0 for 4, recording one RBI and two strikeouts. He struggled again in the Mets' 3-1 victory on Friday, going hitless with no RBIs in three at-bats.

Francisco Lindor opens up about welcoming a son after being a dad to two daughters

Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia, are expecting their third child, a son, after already welcoming two daughters, Kalina and Amapola. On Katia’s The Un-a-Parent podcast, Lindor spoke about how his experience as a father has shaped him and why now feels like the right time to welcome a son.

Ad

Lindor said:

"I had two girls. So now if a boy comes along, I know what it's like to be a dad because if I had a boy from the beginning I would have been all over him, attacking, attacking, and I like to know that, if I'm going to have a son, it's going to be in my thirties."

Ad

Ad

"My brain has already developed then now I can, if I'm going to have a boy, it should be now, because I have already closed (the frontal lobe). The capacity that I was going to have, I have already maximized it"

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets are set to begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Monday at loanDepot Park.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback