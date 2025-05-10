Francisco Lindor's wife Katia captures their son’s heartwarming first-ever trip to watch Mets superstar at Citi Field

New York Mets slugger Francisco Lindor is continuing to put his barrel on baseballs this season. He has been hot this season, both in the field and at the plate.
On Friday, the Chicago Cubs rolled into town. It was the first game of their three-game series, and the Amazins did not disappoint. They bested the Cubbies by a score of 7-2.
Lindor was a vital part of the team's victory. He smacked a lead-off home run to get things started, and he did it all in front of his son, Koa. It was the little man's first trip to Citi Field.
"Koa's first time at Citi Field" said Katia.
The home run was not all Francisco Lindor did at the plate on Friday. He finished his night going 3-for-5 with two runs scored as well. He was one of three Mets players to have a multihit night.
"Francisco Lindor's twin with Amapola's eyes" she added.
Katia could not get over how much Koa looks like his dad with his sister's eyes. She has been enamored by her son, and for good reason. This is their first son, while they already have two daughters, Kalina and Amapola.
Mets slugger Francisco Lindor debuted new walk-up song with family in the crowd
Since last May, Francisco Lindor had come out to the song "My Girl" by The Temptations. It had become a crowd favorite as everyone would sing along when he would step to the plate.
However, on Friday, the slugger debuted a new walk-up song. He chose to come out to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell during his second at-bat.
"I think it's a fantastic song, and hopefully, the fans can vibe to it too. A couple of days ago, I just heard the song and was like, 'Man, this is it'" said Lindor.
The Mets slugger explained he had heard the song recently and had to make it his walk-up song. However, he will bounce between "My Girl" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" moving forward.
Lindor is not the only player to have multiple walk-up songs. His teammate, Juan Soto, also has a few songs he likes to come up to the plate with, like "Empire State Of Mind" by JAY-Z. He also comes out to "Yo Soy Dominicano" by Leo RD and Dilon Baby, followed by "Esa Muchacha" by Los Hermanos Rosario.