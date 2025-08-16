Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia, captures sweet surprise reunion as daughter, Kalina, greets Mets superstar dad with camera in hand

As Francisco Lindor arrived at Citi Field for the New York Mets' series opener against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the All-Star shortstop had a sweet gameday surprise awaiting.Francisco Lindor's daughter, Kalina, was waiting for her father's arrival with a camera in her hand as MLB's Players' Weekend kicked off. MLB shared the video on X, writing:&quot;Francisco Lindor's daughter photographed his gameday arrival, and he had no idea she was going to be there.&quot;Lindor was surprised to see his daughter waiting for him:&quot;What are you doing here?&quot;Kalina clicked pictures of Lindor getting out of the car before the Mets star posed for a few pictures. The duo also clicked selfies with his younger daughter, Amapola, also joining the fun.Lindor's wife, Katia, shared the behind-the-scenes moments of their union ahead of Friday's game in an Instagram story. The Mets shortstop shared adorable moments with his daughters in the clips.&quot;Quick stop directly from JFK to Citi Field to hug our favorite guy,&quot; Katia captioned the picture of Lindor holding his daughters.(Image source - Katia Lindor Instagram)In another story, Lindor was seen having fun sharing adorable handshakes with his daughters.&quot;Sad to leave PR but always happy to be reunited,&quot; Katia captioned the story.Kalina and Amapola turned out to be Francisco Lindor's lucky charm as the Mets shortstop had one of the best games since the All-Star break, smashing two home runs with four RBIs and driving in two runs against the Mariners.However, it wasn't enough for a win as the Mariners came from behind to win 11-9 in the series opener.Francisco Lindor surprised by Kalina seating next to the dugoutFrancisco Lindor's daughters often accompany Katia to Mets games. However, they were seated next to the dugout in the Mets' game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium last month.When Lindor smashed a homer against the Yankees in a 12-3 win, he handed a gum to Kalina after his celebration.&quot;They've been [sitting near the on-deck circle] before, but this one was way closer because she's right next to the dugout,&quot; Lindor said. &quot;It was cool. I was happy to have my girls there.&quot;Lindor will hope his daughters bring some luck for the team as the Mets have lost nine of their last 10 games.