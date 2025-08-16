  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia, captures sweet surprise reunion as daughter, Kalina, greets Mets superstar dad with camera in hand

Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia, captures sweet surprise reunion as daughter, Kalina, greets Mets superstar dad with camera in hand

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 16, 2025 05:06 GMT
David Yurman Francisco Lindor Event - Source: Getty
Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia, captures sweet surprise reunion as daughter, Kalina, greets Mets superstar dad with camera in hand - Source: Getty

As Francisco Lindor arrived at Citi Field for the New York Mets' series opener against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the All-Star shortstop had a sweet gameday surprise awaiting.

Ad

Francisco Lindor's daughter, Kalina, was waiting for her father's arrival with a camera in her hand as MLB's Players' Weekend kicked off. MLB shared the video on X, writing:

"Francisco Lindor's daughter photographed his gameday arrival, and he had no idea she was going to be there."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lindor was surprised to see his daughter waiting for him:

"What are you doing here?"

Kalina clicked pictures of Lindor getting out of the car before the Mets star posed for a few pictures. The duo also clicked selfies with his younger daughter, Amapola, also joining the fun.

Lindor's wife, Katia, shared the behind-the-scenes moments of their union ahead of Friday's game in an Instagram story. The Mets shortstop shared adorable moments with his daughters in the clips.

Ad
"Quick stop directly from JFK to Citi Field to hug our favorite guy," Katia captioned the picture of Lindor holding his daughters.
(Image source - Katia Lindor Instagram)
(Image source - Katia Lindor Instagram)

In another story, Lindor was seen having fun sharing adorable handshakes with his daughters.

Ad
"Sad to leave PR but always happy to be reunited," Katia captioned the story.

Kalina and Amapola turned out to be Francisco Lindor's lucky charm as the Mets shortstop had one of the best games since the All-Star break, smashing two home runs with four RBIs and driving in two runs against the Mariners.

However, it wasn't enough for a win as the Mariners came from behind to win 11-9 in the series opener.

Ad

Francisco Lindor surprised by Kalina seating next to the dugout

Francisco Lindor's daughters often accompany Katia to Mets games. However, they were seated next to the dugout in the Mets' game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium last month.

When Lindor smashed a homer against the Yankees in a 12-3 win, he handed a gum to Kalina after his celebration.

Ad
"They've been [sitting near the on-deck circle] before, but this one was way closer because she's right next to the dugout," Lindor said. "It was cool. I was happy to have my girls there."

Lindor will hope his daughters bring some luck for the team as the Mets have lost nine of their last 10 games.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications