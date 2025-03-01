Francisco Lindor's wife Katia gives a sneak peek at her themed baby shower celebration

On Friday, shortstop Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, shared a series of snaps on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into her baby shower celebration. Proud parents to two daughters named Kalina and Amapola, Lindor and Reguero are now expecting a son.

Having started dating each other in 2019, Francisco Lindor and Katia Reguero went on to tie the knot in 2021. With Lindor currently one of the most important players on the New York Mets' roster, the soon-to-be family of five resides in the Upper East Side, an affluent neighborhood in Manhattan.

On Friday, Katia Reguero posted a series of snaps to her Instagram story, as her loved ones gathered to bless her and her soon-to-arrive baby boy.

"celebrating the most beautiful mom-to-be #round3" one of Katia Reguero's Instagram stories was captioned in Spanish

Screenshot of Katia Reguero's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/katia.lindor IG Stories)

Based on one of Reguero's stories, it appears Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea's wife, Talat Mirmalek, planned the celebration.

Francisco Lindor, Katia Reguero, and their two daughters also attended the Manaea-Mirmalek wedding in November 2024.

Francisco Lindor speaks about why he is glad to welcome his son after turning 30 on wife Katia Reguero's podcast

Apart from being a full-time mom, Katia Reguero also runs her own podcast, known as 'Un-a-parent', where she talks about the various challenges and experiences one has as a parent.

On Wednesday, Francisco Lindor appeared on his wife's podcast and talked about how he is glad to welcome his son after having gained the valuable experience of raising two daughters.

"I had two girls. So now if a boy comes along, I know what it's like to be a dad because if I had a boy from the beginning I would have been all over him, attacking, attacking, and I like to know that, if I'm going to have a son, it's going to be in my thirties," Lindor said.

"My brain has already developed then now I can, if I'm going to have a boy, it should be now, because I have already closed (the frontal lobe). The capacity that I was going to have, I have already maximized it," Lindor added.

With exciting times afoot both on the field and at home, 2025 has all the makings of a memorable year for Francisco Lindor.

