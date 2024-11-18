In Pictures: Francisco Lindor, Joe Musgrove & their partners delighted after attending Sean Manaea and girlfriend's unique Persian-Samoan wedding

MLB stars such as Francisco Lindor and Joe Musgrove, along with their partners, attended starting pitcher Sean Manaea's wedding to longtime girlfriend Talat Mirmalek. The ceremony took place at the Indianapolis Artsgarden over the last November weekend.

With Manaea and Mirmalek coming from Samoan and Persian backgrounds, respectively, the wedding was a grand display of two rich cultures. Francisco Lindor's wife Katia and Joe Musgrove's girlfriend Arica Christensen witnessed the same.

"Highly recomment attending a Persian + Samoan wedding" and "So much fun, so much culture, so much love" Katia captioned the stories she posted, giving fans a sneak peak into the fun-filled event

"A party like no other 💃" Arica captioned her story

Screenshots of Katia Reguero and Arica Christensen's Instagram Stories (Images from Instagram.com/@katia.lindor IG Stories, Instagram.com/@arica_rosee IG Stories)

Manae's Samoan roots were honored, as shown in Katia's first story. Family members perform dances known as "Taualuga" and "Siva" around the bride and groom while guests watch. Then, as shown in her second story, Talat Mirmalek's family took part in Persian wedding traditions.

Francisco Lindor's daughter Kalina steals the show at Sean Manaea's wedding party

With the adults thoroughly enjoying themselves during the wedding, it appears the children present at the party had a blast too.

On Sunday, Francisco Lindor's wife Katia posted an adorable video to her Instagram story, showing her daughters Kalina Zoe and Amapola dancing with Sean Manaea's bride-to-be, Talat Mirmalek, while fellow Mets infielder Jose Iglesias' song "OMG" played at the party.

"Thank you for sharing the dance floor with my girls (especially Kalina) all weekend " Katia wrote.

Screenshots of Katia Reguero's Instagram Story (Images from Instagram.com/@katia.lindor IG Stories)

Sean Manaea, 32, will prioritize spending quality time with his new wife. Having opted out of a 2025 player option with the Mets, it appears that Manaea, now a free agent, is due to receive numerous offers from teams in the open market after having a strong 2024 season, helping the New York Mets clinch NLCS berth.

