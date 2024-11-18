In Photos: Pete Alonso & wife Haley turn heads in tux and elegant orange dress at Mets' Sean Manaea & Talat Mirmalek's wedding

Pete Alonso and his wife, Haley Alonso, attended the wedding of Sean Manaea and Talat Mirmalek and posted pictures and videos of the celebration on Sunday. Manaea announced his engagement early this year on January 2nd and officially tied the knot in November.

Manaea's fellow free agent friend, Pete Alonso, and Haley dressed up for the wedding. Alonso looked sharp in a tuxedo and Haley wore an elegant orange dress for the occasion.

"Celebrating the Manaeas," the caption of the post read.

Haley Alonso also uploaded a bunch of Instagram stories, where she gave a sneak peek to the fans of the wedding. The first video involved a shoot of the venue, Indianapolis Artsgarden. The subsequent story was a picture of the bride and the groom together. The next picture was a group picture with Sean Manaea's friends, including Pete Alonso.

Pete Alonso's wife Haley captures Sean Manaea's video in her Instagram stories. Source - Instagram

Haley also uploaded a video of a brief performance of the bride and groom near the wedding cake. After this, she also shared the newly-wed dance, where they performed a traditional Samoan dance.

Sean Manaea's wife recalled the time when she broke the news of his aunt's death to him

Sean Manaea lost his Aunt Maybeline Glasshagel before he gave the best performance of his career in the National League Division Series Game 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies. In that game, Manaea allowed only three runs, walked two, struck out six batters, all singles and threw 71% strikes.

His now-wife, Talat Mirmalek, who received a phone call on Tuesday morning, broke the news to him. In her interview with Sports Illustrated a month ago, she revealed that she contemplated whether she should tell Manaea about this incident, as he was getting ready to pitch in one of the most important games of his career. In the end, she decided to tell him.

"At first I didn’t know whether I should tell him or not," Talat said. "Here he is getting ready to pitch. I was torn. But then I thought, He should know. He loves her."

"When I told him about Mabel," she added. "I prayed that she would be out there with him. I said, Please, Mabel, help guide his pitches."

Manaea paid tribute to his aunt in his own way and gave the New York Mets a chance at winning a postseason series after 15 years, which they also did against the Phillies this season.

