Francisco Lindor's wife Katia makes feelings known as Mets couple prepares for third pregnancy labor at home

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia are set to welcome their third child soon. Katia regularly shares pregnancy updates and family moments on Instagram, where she has nearly 90K followers.

One of her followers asked if she plans to give birth to their third child at home, as she did with her previous pregnancies. Katia responded:

“Yep, with the grace of God. I will be having my 3rd labor at home. I was just doing my home birth kit shopping today.”

(Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

Francisco Lindor and Katia announced the news of their third child in December through an Instagram post, with the caption:

“All eyes on you, little one. Party of 5 coming soon. 😁”

In the image, the entire Lindor family is present, including the couple’s daughters, Kalina and Amapola, who can be seen touching their mother’s baby bump.

Katia Lindor welcomed her younger daughter, Amapola, at home in July 2023 and shared her experience on Instagram:

“My 2nd home birth. I prayed for this birth team + the timing of Amapola’s birth, and God answered my prayers. Couldn’t have done it without the best support system. Special thanks to my midwives & to my hubby @lindor12bc who stayed by my side every second of my labor. I am blessed! 🙏🏽🌺”

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia visits Harvard Business School as an inspirational speaker

On Saturday, Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, shared glimpses from her visit to Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts. She was invited as a special guest speaker for their Digital Storytelling Workshop event.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to @hu_lead for such an inspiring experience. It was a true honor to be invited as a panelist and to contribute to the growth and empowerment of some of this country’s brightest Latinas and future leaders,” Katia wrote in the caption.

Katia wore a black top and black pants, paired with a light pink overcoat.

She married Francisco Lindor in December 2021 after welcoming their first child, Kalina, in November 2020.

