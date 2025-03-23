Francisco Lindor's wife Katia publicly opposes Elon Musk after $318B-worth tech mogul's controversial anti-empathy speech

Francisco Lindor and wife Katia are both very active on social media and aren't afraid to tackle real-world issues. Katia has been extremely critical of the current United States government, often sharing her political beliefs on her Instagram.

Francisco Lindor is getting ready to begin the 2025 season with the New York Mets, but his wife keeps an eye on what's happening in the nation's capital. On Mar. 23, Katia Lindor took issue with a statement from Elon Musk.

"The fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy, the empathy exploit," Musk told CNN. He continued, "There it's they're exploiting a bug in Western civilization, which is the empathy response."

@katia.lindor IG, Francisco Lindor's Wife Katia Empathy Comments

Instead of coming up with her own words to go back at Elon Musk, Francisco Lindor's wife shared comments from GM Gilbert, a psychologist that interviewed Nazi leaders after WWII. She wrapped up her response by sharing a quote from Hannah Arendt, and her thoughts on empathy.

"The death of human empathy is one of the earliest and most telling signs of a culture about to fall into barbarism."

It is clear from this exchange on social media that Katia Lindor is worried about the future of the country. Elon Musk has taken on a much larger role in the United States government as he is friends with President Donald Trump.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia explains how she wants to improve after welcoming baby boy

Francisco Lindor and Katia are anxiously awaiting the arrival of a baby boy, which will be their third child. The loving couple has a podcast where they discuss being parents, and Katia is open about her struggles with motherhood.

In an Instagram post made on Mar. 18, Francisco Lindor's wife describes what she's looking for when the new baby is here.

"Probably unrealistic but sleep. That's probably not going to happen, but I guess we'll see what new methods I come up with in order to achieve that, if any. Number two would be my level of patience, but that seems even less realistic because I'm going to now have three under five, so and the third one would be the way I'm able to expand my tolerance for chaos.

"I think naturally that happens as you add on kids, but it's not necessarily easy by any means, especially for me with my ADHD and how overstimulation really puts me over the edge, but kind of being able to embrace and find humor in the chaotic moments versus stress about them.

"That's easier said than done. Having in my toolbox a way to just find the humorous sides of moments that are really just exasperating, " said Katia Lindor

Life will be hectic for Lindor and his wife in the coming weeks, but their mindful eye on the government will be here to stay.

