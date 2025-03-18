Francisco Lindor's wife Katia reveals what she hopes to improve after welcoming third child with Mets star

Mets star Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia Lindor are gearing up to welcome their third child together. The couple, who got married on Dec 16, 2021, are proud parents to two girls, Kalina Zoe and Amapola Chloe. They are now expecting the arrival of their baby boy sometime in 2025.

Ad

Katia is a podcast host and via her 'Un-a-parent' podcast, she aims to share and discuss about the unapparent truths of parenthood and motherhood. She is a lively person who loves to speak her mind and express her feelings. She started another project, K-fecitos, where she discusses the funny and enriching moments spent with her children.

In the latest episode of the project, she revealed a list of three things that she aspires to improve post the birth of her third child.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Probably unrealistic but sleep. That's probably not going to happen, but I guess we'll see what new methods I come up with in order to achieve that, if any. Number two would be my level of patience, but that seems even less realistic because I'm going to now have three under five, so and the third one would be the way I'm able to expand my tolerance for chaos.

Ad

"I think naturally that happens as you add on kids, but it's not necessarily easy by any means, especially for me with my ADHD and how overstimulation really puts me over the edge, but kind of being able to embrace and find humor in the chaotic moments versus stress about them.

"That's easier said than done. Having in my toolbox a way to just find the humorous sides of moments that are really just exasperating, " said Katia Lindor

Ad

Take a look at the video here:

Ad

While she is taking care of the girls and preparing for motherhood once again, Francisco Lindor has been training with the Mets at Clover Park in St. Petersburg, FL.

Mets SS Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shared blissful highlights from Feb

On March 15, Lindor's wife shared an array of images from the month of Feb, recapping happy family memories. The images had the MLB superstar enjoying time with his wife and kids.

Ad

The four time silver slugger award winner will hope to take the Mets beyond NLCS in 2025 and hopefully help them claim the World Series, which they last won in 1986.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback