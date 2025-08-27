Francisco Lindor's wife Katia reacts as Mets' mascots recreate Travis Kelce’s Taylor Swift proposal

While New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is involved in a high-octane series against the Philadelphia Phillies, his wife, Katia, reacted to a humorous post by the franchise.

Ad

The sports world was taken by surprise on Tuesday after pop sensation Taylor Swift announced her engagement to boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in an Instagram post.

The post featured a picture of Kelce on one knee to propose to Swift in what seemed like a garden. Mets mascot, Mr. Met recreated the post by proposing to Mrs. Met, surrounded by greenery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Katia Lindor reacted to the post by sharing the picture on her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

"Mr. Met, that was Swift," Katia Lindor captioned her Instagram story.

(Image source - Instagram)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023 and the duo's relationship has been in the news since. Their engagement sparked reactions from around the globe, including US President Donald Trump.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More