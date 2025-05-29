Francisco Lindor's wife Katia reveals daughter's heartbreak over losing friend after Tomas Nido's Mets exit

New York Mets slugger Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia have been in the Big Apple for five years now. During that time, their daughter, Kalina, has made friends with plenty of kids of other big leaguers.
However, with the nature of the sport, those friendships could be tested after a player is traded or signs with another team. That was the case when Tomas Nido was released and signed with the Chicago Cubs in 2024.
Kalina was good friends with Nido's daughter, Elani. Her mom, Katia, reveals the heartbreaking conversation she had with her daughter after learning about Nido's departure from the Mets.
"Explaining to a three year old that their best friend is not coming back to the team is hard and it tugs on your mama heart to have to excplain that to them in a way they grasp,"
Katia explains that it was difficult to explain it in a way that Kalina could understand. It broke her heart having to tell her daughter that her best friend would not be coming back to New York.
"It's not that she's not your friend anymore, it's just that she's physically distanced" she added.
Katia had to explain that Elani was still Kalina's friend; she was just a few states over now. Nevertheless, no parent wants to break this kind of news to their children.
Mets slugger Francisco Lindor is happy to have family back in the ballpark after birth of first son
Katia and the family are at the ballpark as much as they physically can be. However, they missed much of the start of the 2025 season after Katia gave birth to their first son, Koa.
After the birth, Katia was busy at home, getting Koa adjusted to his new surroundings. They missed a few weeks, but did get back to Citi Field earlier on May 9.
The family returned for the Mets series against the Cubs. It was Koa's first time at the field, and he got to see his Dad shoot one over the fence.
Francisco Lindor got the party started with a leadoff home run. He was a vital part of his team's success that night, as they beat the Cubs by a score of 7-2.
Lindor has been a key leader for his squad this season, especially at the plate. His 10 home runs this season are the second-most on the team, one behind Pete Alonso.