Francisco Lindor's wife Katia reveals how playtime between daughters Kalina & Amapola led to surprising discovery

Francisco Lindor and wife, Katia Reguero Lindor, are expecting their third child soon, but their two young daughters are keeping life plenty busy. The couple married on December 16th, 2021 in Miami, Florida, and they have seen their family grow since then.

Katia is very active on social media, often sharing updates about her life at home with their two daughters. On February 13, she posted a video on her Instagram story of daughters Amapola and Kalina playing together.

Lindor Daughters Playing

Katia Lindor shared some captions on her story in Spanish, which, when translated to English, help paint a picture of what's going on.

"The fake from Amapola, thought she was going to throw the ball at me," Katia commented.

Young Amapola is trying to show off her basketball skills in the short clip, and she has her mother Katia faked out. Meanwhile, Kalina is focused on something entirely different, as Katia captioned the post.

"Kalina discovering a camera of mine that disappeared months ago and I lost it." (translated from Spanish to English

Francisco Lindor has been able to spend plenty of time with his wife and young daughters this offseason, but it will soon be time to get back to work. Katia and their two daughters were often seen at Citi Field during the 2024 MLB season, cheering on Francisco.

Francisco Lindor's Wife Katia Has Two-Word Response To Mets Spring Training Video

Francisco Lindor is already with his teammates in Florida as the New York Mets are gearing up to get back to the playoffs in 2025. SNYTV shared highlights from the February 12th workout.

Francisco was shown in one of the clips, which prompted a comment from Katia Lindor.

"Mr. Smile," Katia captioned

Francisco Lindor, one of the leaders of the New York Mets, frequently has a smile on his face. He provides plenty of excitement in the middle of the lineup, but he has some new teammates this season.

New York signed Juan Soto to a massive free-agent contract this offseason, making them one of the top teams in the National League. Francisco Lindor will continue to have the support of Katia and his growing family as he heads into next season.

