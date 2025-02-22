Francisco Lindor's wife Katia sends emotionally charged message to daughters Kalina & Amapola ahead of baby brother's birth

Francisco Lindor and wife Katia recently announced that they will be adding a baby boy to their family in the coming weeks. Francisco Lindor is currently in spring training with the New York Mets, while wife Katia is at home with their two daughters, Kalina and Amapola.

Ad

On February 22, Katia Lindor shared a special message to her two daughters while recognizing that their lives will soon be changing. The full message can be viewed as a caption on her Instagram post, and it's a list of everything she wants her two daughters to know.

"To my sweet girls, Very soon, everything will shift again. My attention will be divided, and our little world—the one we built together—will stretch to make space for someone new. I know change can feel uncertain, even when it’s filled with love. So here’s what I need you to know…" Katia Lindor began her caption.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Katia went on to describe how she wants her girls to feel as they welcome the arrival of their new baby brother. She also shared several images of herself with her two young daughters, who have often been seen with Francisco Lindor during the MLB season.

"So as we welcome your baby brother, know that you are not losing anything. You are gaining a new kind of love, a new best friend, and a new opportunity for growth. And through it all, I will be right here, holding your hands just as tightly as I always have," she concluded her message.

Ad

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia thanks husband for support during pregnancy

Francisco Lindor spends nearly half of the year away from his family as he is starring for the New York Mets. Despite being away, he has done a great job of being there for his wife Katia and his two young girls.

On Valentine's Day, Katia thanked her husband for the love and support with an Instagram post and a sweet caption.

Ad

"Each pregnancy has been a beautiful reflection of our ever-evolving love — growing, transforming, and strengthening with each new stage. Seeing you by my side through each of these chapters, holding me up with your unconditional love and support, has made me love you in a deeper way."

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets are going to be one of the best teams in baseball during the 2025 season, but he will also have some big things to celebrate at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback