Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares adorable glimpse of sister Kalina & Amapola enjoying quality time together

Francisco Lindor, the starting shortstop for the New York Mets, is a four-time All-Star. He's married to Katia Reguero, and the couple has two daughters, Kalina and Amapoloa.

Katia is very active on social media and often shares glimpses of life of the growing Lindor family. On Wednesday, she shared two videos on Instagram story about her two young girls spending quality time together.

Lindor Children Spending Time Together

The videos showed Kalina and Amapolo as the family was getting ready for a trip together. The two girls were riding on a luggage rack in one of the clips, while the other showed the youngest daugher following her father Francisco.

Francisco Lindor and wife Katia announced on Dec. 13 that they are expecting a third child together, sometime during the 2025 MLB season.

Meanwhile, Lindor will have some new teammates in New York this season, most notably Juan Soto in the outfield. The Mets are still going to be counting on Lindor to run their offense and possibly improve on his numbers from 2024.

Francisco Lindor hit 33 home runs and drove in 91 runs a season ago but only hit for a batting average of .273.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares update on pregnancy journey

Francisco Lindor has spent quality time with his growing family this offseason. Katia has reached the 30th week of her pregnancy and shared an uplifting message while sharing photos on Instagram.

"30 weeks with my 3rd baby bump 💛 There is a certain dissonance I feel while growing life in a world that feels unworthy…yet, like flowers that bloom against the odds, hope refuses to wither. I choose to believe in a future worthy of my children’s light."

In the photos shared on Jan. 29, she's holding a bouquet of flowers. Francisco Lindor and his wife have since shared maternity pictures that include the entire family as they get clos to the baby's arrival.

Francisco Lindor will be heading to Spring Training soon and will look to be with his family to celebrate the birth of their next child.

