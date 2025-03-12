Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares adorable glimpses of daughter Kalina & Amapola twinning on cousins' pool day outing

Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia have had a busy last few months as they are getting ready for the birth of their third child. The couple will have a baby boy for the first time and they have been keeping followers up to date on their journey.

With Lindor back with the New York Mets for Spring Training, Katia and their two daughters Kalina and Amapola enjoyed a pool day and pictures were shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

@katia.lindor IG, Lindor Children Pool Day

The sisters wore matching swimsuits and their younger cousin posed alongside them. Katia Lindor also added a caption on each photo.

"Cousins pool day ☀️," Katia captioned the first story.

"Can't leave out the smallest in the bunch," Katia wrote on the second story.

Francisco and Katia got married on December 16, 2021, after dating for several years. They have been supportive of each other since their relationship started, despite being forced to spend many months of the year apart because of the MLB season.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares emotional message about motherhood and her body

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia discussed her body image during motherhood and also embraced each moment.

"At the end of the day, my goal is not to please everyone or 'look attractive' or achieve impossible beauty standards imposed by society, but to bring valuable content with authenticity, creating a community based on empathy and acceptance. And most of all, show my daughters that self-love is not found externally but begins by embracing every stage of growth we go through in life," Katia Lindor captioned on Thursday (translated to English).

She also shared how she believes the journey of motherhood allows her to become a stronger person.

"Motherhood does not take away our value or define us by our looks. It transforms us, strengthens us, and reminds us that our body is much more than an object of trial; it is a testimony of life, love, and resilience," Katia wrote (translated to English).

The Lindor family will soon welcome their baby boy and Francisco will likely take a brief break from the New York Mets to be with his wife and kids.

