"My goal is not to look attractive" - Francisco Lindor's pregnant wife Katia pens emotionally-charged message about body positivity & motherhood

Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their third child, and they will be having a boy for the first time. The Lindor family has been extremely active on social media throughout the pregnancy and celebrated the gender reveal with their Instagram followers.

Katia Lindor has not only been open about her current pregnancy, but she is also extremely open about being a mother. On Mar. 6, the wife of Francisco Lindor posted another photo of herself and included a powerful caption on the post.

"At the end of the day, my goal is not to please everyone or “look attractive” or achieve impossible beauty standards imposed by society, but to bring valuable content with authenticity, creating a community based on empathy and acceptance. And most of all, show my daughters that self-love is not found externally but begins by embracing every stage of growth we go through in life," Katia Lindor captioned (translated to English)

With only a few weeks to go before Francisco and Katia welcome their new baby boy into the world, she is showing off her baby bump.

"Motherhood does not take away our value or define us by our looks. It transforms us, strengthens us, and reminds us that our body is much more than an object of trial; it is a testimony of life, love, and resilience," Katia Lindor added (translated to English)

Francisco Lindor's Wife Katia Thanks Husband For Support During Pregnancy

Francisco Lindor and wife Katia have been through a lot together in their relationship, and they have seen their family grow. The loving couple discusses their relationship often on social media, and they often give compliments to each other.

On Feb. 14, Katia Lindor opened up about her husband's support throughout her pregnancies in an emotional message on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption:

"Each pregnancy has been a beautiful reflection of our ever-evolving love — growing, transforming, and strengthening with each new stage. Seeing you by my side through each of these chapters, holding me up with your unconditional love and support, has made me love you in a deeper way.

"You are more than my life partner…you are my home. Thank you for walking beside me. Happy Valentine's Day my love."

Francisco is currently at Spring Training with the New York Mets, but he will take a few days off as the family welcomes another child.

