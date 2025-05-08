Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares emotional video of Mets superstar's reunion with daughter after 5 long weeks

Francisco Lindor has been busy putting the New York Mets in the best position to win ballgames. Going into Thursday, they sit in first place in the National League East with a 24-14 record.
He has been doing this with his family at home. The slugger and his wife Kaitia welcomed their first son, Koa, to the family on March 30. The couple now has three kids, two daughters and one son.
Katia and the family have been busy at home with the newborn son, so they have only communicated with the Mets star by phone. However, after five long weeks, the slugger was finally able to embrace his daughters.
"5 long weeks without papa but finally, we are back in NY and ready to take on the baseball season together as a family of 5" said Katia.
Now, the family is back together, and they could not be happier. Kalina and Amapola nearly could not wait to get out of the vehicle when they saw their dad walk up.
It was a touching moment that shows just how hard being a professional athlete can be. While there is tons of glamor, having to travel and miss out on family time takes its toll on many.
Francisco Lindor and the Mets could get tested this month
The Mets have looked great so far this season, and things can just be getting started. Juan Soto looks to be getting more and more comfortable at the plate, hitting two home runs in their latest game on Wednesday.
Francisco Lindor has been excellent on both sides of the ball from the start. He has started 37 games, hitting .287/357/.473 with seven doubles, seven home runs, 24 runs batted in, and three stolen bases.
They just successfully won their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and have another testing series coming up. They take on the Chicago Cubs, who have also come out strong to start the season.
The club will have to be at its best this month as they do not have the easiest schedule. After the Cubs, they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates, and then they travel to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees.
That series is followed by one against the Boston Red Sox and then a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It will be interesting to see where this team sits when the month is over.