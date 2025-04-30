  • home icon
  Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares heartwarming April moments with newborn son

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares heartwarming April moments with newborn son

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Apr 30, 2025 19:59 GMT
New York Mets Slugger Francisco Lindor, His Wife Katia, &amp; Their Daughters Kalina &amp; Amapola
New York Mets Slugger Francisco Lindor, His Wife Katia, & Their Daughters Kalina & Amapola

New York Mets slugger Francisco Lindor is busy leading his club. Going into Wednesday, the Amazins hold a 21-9 record, the only team to have 21 wins under their belt.

Lindor has been nothing short of spectacular at the plate, hitting .302/.364/.491 with four doubles, six home runs, and 16 runs batted in. He has been on a tear since the birth of his son, Koa, back in late March.

While Lindor has been leading the Mets, his wife Katia has been leading their kids at home. She took to Instagram to share the adventures her family had during the month of April.

"Serving our ABCs in April... Attitude, breastfeeding, and cuddles" said Katia.
Katia Lindor's Instagram
Katia Lindor's Instagram

Katia has had her hands full with her newborn son, Koa. He has been getting accustomed to his new surroundings and his new big sisters, Kalina and Amapola. They have been all over him since he came home.

Katia also shared a screenshot of Francisco Lindor checking in via FaceTime. With the newborn son, the family has been unable to travel and attend games, so this is how they connect with dad.

Katia Lindor's Instagram
Katia Lindor's Instagram

While being away from the field, the Lindor family has kept itself plenty busy. However, they plan to make it back to the ballpark soon to root on the Mets.

Francisco Lindor had fans losing their minds with his performance on Tuesday

New York Mets - Francisco Lindor (Photo via IMAGN)
New York Mets - Francisco Lindor (Photo via IMAGN)

Francisco Lindor and the Mets took on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in the first of their three-game series. They were looking to start this series off on the right foot, and they sure did.

The club put on a defensive clinic against Arizona. Lindor was involved in multiple highlight-worthy plays, but the one in the fourth inning was special. Mark Vientos deflected a hit with his glove, which went right to Lindor, who fired to first for the out.

Lindor's work with his glove was not the only thing that impressed fans on Tuesday. During the second inning, he launched his sixth home run of the season off Eduardo Rodriguez.

American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks could not help but get hype after Lindor hit one over the fence. Starling Marte and Pete Alonso also joined in on the home run party, helping their club beat Arizona by a score of 8-3.

Jared "Bloomy" Bloom

Jared "Bloomy" Bloom

Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.

A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.

Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.

Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.

When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team.

