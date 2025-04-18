Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares heartwarming moment of son Koa finding comfort in her arms

Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia welcomed their third child to the world on March 31. After having two girls, the couple finally had their first son, naming him Koa.

The newborn is still getting used to his newest surroundings. Last week, he was cuddled up in his mom's arms while his two older sisters had a blast playing in the pool.

It seems as if Koa has not missed an opportunity to snuggle into Mom and take a rest. She posted a video on her Instagram showing her newborn resting peacefully on a beautiful day.

Katia Lindor's Instagram Story

Katia also showed off her fit for the hot weather day. Her red bandana shirt really pops, thanks to the bold white sunglasses she is wearing to complete the look.

Koa has been by his mom's side since his birth. She has been kept plenty busy along with her two other kids while the Mets slugger has work to be done on the diamond.

Katia is stuck on baby duty while Francisco Lindor and the Mets keep cooking

New York Mets - Francisco Lindor (Photo via IMAGN)

While excited to finally have a son after having two girls, Francisco Lindor did not stay long after the birth of his child. He was back with his team the following day, although he was not in the lineup.

Lindor has been stellar so far during the young season. He and Juan Soto have this team playing like a well-oiled machine. Going into Friday, they sit in first place in the National League East with a 12-7 record.

Through 18 games this season, Lindor is hitting .268/.329/.366 with four doubles, one home run, seven runs batted in, and two stolen bases. Soto has three blasts in 19 games and is starting to look more comfortable at the plate.

Soto has had to adjust to pitchers attacking him differently than when he was a member of the New York Yankees. He no longer has Aaron Judge to protect him in the lineup.

After losing their series to the Minnesota Twins, the Mets bounced back on Thursday. They took the first game of their four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. They won the game 4-1 thanks to a three-hit night from Lindor.

The Mets have gotten out to the start they needed this year. They must stay on top of it if they want to continue leading the NL East and make another postseason trip.

