Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares Zoe Saldaña’s powerful Oscars speech on 'Emilia Pérez' actor's immigrant roots

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor's wife Katia has always been vocal about immigrant issues in America. However, when she sees someone coming from an immigrant family and making it to the top of the world, she can't stop being proud.

On Sunday, Katia took to social media to express admiration for Zoe Saldaña’s moving acceptance speech at the 97th Academy Awards which was held at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The "Emilia Pérez" actress made history as the first American of Dominican origin to win an Oscar.

The stories from Katia featured Saldaña’s emotional acceptance speech at the Oscars, where she acknowledged her immigrant roots while receiving an award for Best Supporting Actress. She dedicated the award to her grandmother, as she said:

"My grandmother came to this country in 1961, I am a proud child of immigrant parents. With dreams and dignity and hard-working hands, I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope.

"The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish, my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted, this is for my grandmother."

The second story is a close-up of Saldaña holding her Oscar.

Katia's Instagram story

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares historic moment as Paul Tazewell becomes first Black man to win Oscar for best costume design

It seems as the Academy Awards ran through, Katia Lindor had a close eye on this year's Oscar. As after she shared the achievement of Zoe Saldana, she also shared another historic moment at the 97th Academy Awards.

She shared a post celebrating Paul Tazewell’s historic win as the first Black man to receive an Oscar for Best Costume Design, honoring his work on "Wicked."

Katia's Instagram story

Tazewell, a veteran in the world of costume design, has an impressive resume that includes iconic productions such as Hamilton, The Color Purple, In the Heights and Memphis.

This way, Francisco Lindor's wife has continued to use her platform to not only raise voices against alleged illegal activities against immigrants in the USA but also give props to those who came out on top despite all odds.

