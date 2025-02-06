"Some of your politicians are criminals" - Francisco Lindor's wife Katia drops bold statement against US government

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia has been known time and again to raise her voice against the alleged atrocities undocumented and documented immigrants have to face in the United States of America, especially under the new Donald Trump administration.

On Wednesday, she came across a reel, where Dellara Gorjian, a lawyer-turned-content creator, replying to a user's query to one of her reels, alleging being undocumented is a crime. Dellara addressed the query, saying that while being undocumented is a violation of immigration law, it's a civil offense.

"Being undocumented is a civil offense, not a criminal one. Yes, really," Dellara said in her reel. "Existing in a country without proper authorization is not a crime. It's a violation of immigration law, sure, but in the same way that failing to renew your driver's license is a violation of traffic law. You don't get arrested for it. You get fined, processed, and in some extreme cases, deported.

"In other words, it's an administrative issue, not a criminal one. And if we were to categorize every civil offense as a crime, then honey, half of the population would be fugitives."

Lindor's wife Katia reshared the reel while also addressing the user who alleged that "being undocumented is a crime."

"Some of your politicians are criminal not your undocumented neighbors," she wrote in her story.

Katia's Instagram story

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia Lindor calls out "evil leaders" within US amid deportation news

Katia Lindor took a bold stand on social media against what she perceives as hypocrisy amid news of deportation.

The controversy began when U.S. Representative Nancy Mace replied to a tweet suggesting deportations should be live-streamed, writing:

"Can they be live-streamed somewhere? Asking for a friend."

Many called out Mace for this including Katia Lindor, who reshared the tweet on her Instagram story and added:

"How are some people this heartless + inhumane? It’s horrifying to think we live among such evil 'leaders' while they’re simultaneously claiming to believe in God. MY God could NEVER."

Lindor didn't just stop there. She also criticized politicians who use religion to justify discriminatory policies.

"They weaponize religion as a shield to justify or mask their discriminatory policies, all while violating the fundamental principles of compassion, equality, and justice that most faiths uphold," she wrote.

She also raised critical questions about the selective enforcement of immigration laws, asking:

"Why is a former president with a criminal record still supported if laws are so important? Why are black and brown undocumented communities disproportionately targeted, while white undocumented communities are often overlooked?"

Katia's Instagram story

While the subject of the immigration rules continues to be debated, Lindor's wife has raised her voice against the alleged injustice enforced by government officials.

