"How are people this heartless?" - Francisco Lindor's wife Katia devastated by U.S politician’s desire to watch Donald Trump-led deportations live

New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor is proud of his Puerto Rican roots. His wife, Katia Lindor often discusses topics outside of her baseball life with her husband on social media, and in an Instagram story on Tuesday, she focused on a major political topic in the United States.

Katia Lindor's thoughts on deportation

Lindor shared quotes from U.S. politicians as they commented on the deportation of illegal immigrants since Donald Trump took over the White House.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lindor disagreed with the comments:

"How are some people this heartless + inhumane? It's horrifying to think we live among such evil 'leaders' while they're simultaneously claiming to believe in God. My God could NEVER..."

Her comments reacted to politicians wanting to watch deportations on a live stream channel.

Francisco Lindor and his wife spend the MLB season in the United States, but they are not happy with what is happening to non-U.S. citizens.

Lindor will be a member of the New York Mets during the 2025 season, and they are one of the top teams in the National League. Lindor had 33 home runs and 91 RBIs a season ago to guide the Mets to the postseason.

Francisco Lindor, wife Katia attend New York Knicks Game

Francisco Lindor is one of the most popular players in Major League Baseball and has a massive fanbase with the New York Mets. On Sunday, Lindor and Katia attended an NBA game between the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings.

Katia Lindor shared photos from their night out on her Instagram story, and Mets owner Steve Cohen was also in attendance. When the Mets were shown up on the jumbotron at Madison Square Garden, Francisco Lindor stole the show.

Lindor will be looking to represent Puerto Rico well again this season for the New York Mets, and he will have the support of his wife, Katia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.