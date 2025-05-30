Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia turns heads with luxe Goyard in latest WAGs game-day style feature

New York Mets slugger Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, has been getting her first son, Koa, settled into the home. Now, a mother of three, she has gotten used to nurturing a new child.

However, with the added child, Katia's bag space could take a hit. She now has to be prepared for every situation with the children, like needing a fresh diaper, a change of clothes, wipes, etc.

Luckily for Francisco Lindor's wife, she does not skimp on her bag size. She recently sat with Vogue to show off her Goyard bag, in an article centered around professional athletes' girlfriends and wives.

During the interview with Vogue, Katia revealed what she kept in her bag. As a mom of three, her tote acts more as a diaper bag for her kids than anything else.

"I'm a new mother for the third time, so there's always a mess of things. Diapers, of course, now that I have two kids wearing diapers. I keep wipes, extra clothes, and hand sanitizer, always," said Katia.

The Mets star's two youngest, Koa and Amapola, wear diapers, so there is always an endless supply in Katia's bag. She has very little room to keep anything of her own desire in her bag.

"I have my cards, extra ponytails, and things the girls put in there -- like little toys, and sunglasses," she added.

Katia's Goyard bag is rather large, and luckily for her, it acts as a backpack. It is not a cheap tote either, as large Goyard bags can typically sell for $2,000 or more.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia reveals the Mets star ended her superstitious nature

Francisco Lindor and Katia Lindor (Photo via Getty)

Many MLB players would consider themselves superstitious. Being such a mental sport, players will find anything they can to keep their minds right.

Players have kept the same pair of socks or underwear during streaks, while some may eat the same meal before every game. However, Francisco Lindor is not among those players.

Katia, on the other hand, was superstitious. She revealed the time her man looked at her as if she was crazy after a superstitious moment during last year's postseason.

"After the Mets' last postseason, I told him me and some of the wives were wearing the same jacket. My husband looked at me like I had a third eye. He was like, 'Are you telling me you think we won because of the same stinky jacket?'" said Katia.

The former Cleveland Guardians slugger does not put much value into superstitions. This level of thinking also transcended to Katia, who is no longer superstitious.

