Francisco Lindor sends emotional shoutout in response to Marcus Stroman’s 4-word tribute

Francisco Lindor and Marcus Stroman are former teammates who reunited during the Subway Series between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, which started on Friday at Citi Field.
While the former teammates may have turned rivals, but that won't come in between their friendship. Lindor and Stroman were teammates in Queens during the 2021 season.
On Friday, Stroman started for the Yankees while Lindor played leadoff for the Mets. After the 6-5 win for the Mets, Stroman posted a heartwarming tribute for the shortstop:
“My dawg for life”
Lindor replied with an emotional shoutout for the starting pitcher:
“My brother!!! Much love fam!! 🤟”
SNY captured the greeting between the two during the game and posted it on social media.
As for the game is concerned, Stroman threw five innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four.
While Lindor went hitless in four plate appearances, his teammates, including Juan Soto (3-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run), Brett Baty (2-for-4 with one home run) and Jeff McNeil (1-for-3 with two RBIs and a home run).
With the win, the Mets improved to 51-38, while the Yankees slid to 48-40.
Francisco Lindor & Marcus Stroman’s bond goes beyond the diamond
Francisco Lindor and Marcus Stroman were not just teammates on the Mets four years back, but both represented Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
After the Nicaragua vs Puerto Rico Pool D game in March 2023, Lindor spoke about how proud Stroman's mom would be seeing the former WBC MVP representing Puerto Rico.
"I told Stroman that his mom should be very proud, and the guys with energy and the fans, that was unbelievable," Lindor said after Stroman helped Puerto win 9-1.
"Stroman went out on the field today, and he did everything well. All his emotions, all his feelings were on display for everyone. It was great."
Marcus Stroman pitched 4.2 innings and allowed just one earned run. Both are again expected to turn for Puerto Rico in the upcoming 2026 WBC event.