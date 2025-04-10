  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Francisco Lindor shares feelings about teammates after Mets' loss to Marlins 

Francisco Lindor shares feelings about teammates after Mets' loss to Marlins 

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Apr 10, 2025 13:31 GMT
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Mets - Source: Getty
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Mets - Source: Getty

Finishing the 2024 season with a .273 batting average, 33 home runs and 91 RBIs, Francisco Lindor is one of the New York Mets' most influential players. Leading his teammates by example day in, day out, Lindor is seen as one of the leaders within the clubhouse.

Ad

Currently 8-4, the Mets have had a decent start to the new season. However, the NL East outfit suffered a 5-0 loss to the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Wednesday.

In an effort to galvanize his teammates and help put the defeat behind them, Lindor took to Instagram shortly after the game came to an end.

"Proud of the guys! Let’s keep grinding! @mets #LGM" Francisco Lindor captioned his Instagram post
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

On an individual level, Lindor has batted .244 in the new season so far, hitting one homer and recording five RBIs in ten total hits.

Francisco Lindor talks about what the Mets need to win a World Series title in 2025

Having last won a World Series title in 1986, the New York Mets got extremely close in 2024. Despite struggling at the start, the team showed marked improvement in the second half of the campaign, eventually clinching qualification to the postseason on the final day of the regular season.

Ad

Knocking out the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets' postseason journey ended at the hands of the eventual champions Los Angeles Dodgers.

Having made several quality acquisitions over the offseason, the Mets are now many fans' favorites to go all the way. However, according to superstar Lindor, the Mets will need to show plenty of grit to go with their talent and get the job done consistently if they are to have any chance of winning baseball's biggest prize in 2025.

Ad
"We've got to stay together, and we've got to post up. We've got to post. You post up every single day, and you don't back down from any challenges that come our way—which there are going to be a lot. You just have to attack them. Put your head down and attack the challenges," Lindor said on Feb. 27 via MLB Network.
Ad

As the Mets hope to improve on their impressive 2024 season, fans will hope Francisco Lindor can continue performing to the best of his abilities.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications