Francisco Lindor shares feelings about teammates after Mets' loss to Marlins 

Finishing the 2024 season with a .273 batting average, 33 home runs and 91 RBIs, Francisco Lindor is one of the New York Mets' most influential players. Leading his teammates by example day in, day out, Lindor is seen as one of the leaders within the clubhouse.
Currently 8-4, the Mets have had a decent start to the new season. However, the NL East outfit suffered a 5-0 loss to the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Wednesday.
In an effort to galvanize his teammates and help put the defeat behind them, Lindor took to Instagram shortly after the game came to an end.
"Proud of the guys! Let’s keep grinding! @mets #LGM" Francisco Lindor captioned his Instagram post
On an individual level, Lindor has batted .244 in the new season so far, hitting one homer and recording five RBIs in ten total hits.
Francisco Lindor talks about what the Mets need to win a World Series title in 2025
Having last won a World Series title in 1986, the New York Mets got extremely close in 2024. Despite struggling at the start, the team showed marked improvement in the second half of the campaign, eventually clinching qualification to the postseason on the final day of the regular season.
Knocking out the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets' postseason journey ended at the hands of the eventual champions Los Angeles Dodgers.
Having made several quality acquisitions over the offseason, the Mets are now many fans' favorites to go all the way. However, according to superstar Lindor, the Mets will need to show plenty of grit to go with their talent and get the job done consistently if they are to have any chance of winning baseball's biggest prize in 2025.
"We've got to stay together, and we've got to post up. We've got to post. You post up every single day, and you don't back down from any challenges that come our way—which there are going to be a lot. You just have to attack them. Put your head down and attack the challenges," Lindor said on Feb. 27 via MLB Network.
As the Mets hope to improve on their impressive 2024 season, fans will hope Francisco Lindor can continue performing to the best of his abilities.