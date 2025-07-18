Francisco Lindor takes playful jab at Braves after All-Star Game in latest post

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was in Atlanta for the 2025 All-Star Game on Tuesday. Lindor, a four-time All-Star with the Cleveland Guardians, made his first Midsummer Classic appearance as a Met this week.

The All-Star shortstop was on the winning side after the National League defeated the American League via a swing-off in a thrilling contest at Truist Park.

Following the win, Lindor thanked the Mets fans for their support with a subtle jibe at the home team, the Atlanta Braves, in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"Wow, thank you Mets fans. Atlanta was incredible," Lindor wrote. "Almost better than clinching there."

Lindor's jab was about the Mets' crucial game against the Braves at the ballpark last season. New York headed to Atlanta needing a win to qualify for the postseason near the end of the regular season last year.

The Mets were down 3-0 in the eighth before turning the game around with a six-run inning. The home team regained their advantage with a four-run inning in the bottom of the eighth inning.

With the game on the edge at 7-6, Francisco Lindor came in clutch to hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to help the Mets past the finish line, clinching a playoff spot.

Francisco Lindor takes boos from oppositon fans as motivation

Fans in Atlanta remembered Francisco Lindor's clutch performance when he walked out for the All-Star game on Tuesday as the Mets star was booed by the home crowd. However, Lindor looked at the positive side of things.

"It’s their way of demanding more, telling us that they want more,” Lindor said. “The City of New York is a great place for players to challenge themselves day in and day out, because when you’re good, they’ll let you know. When you’re bad, they’ll let you know, too. So you have to bring it day in and day out. As a professional athlete, that’s what you should do anyway.”

Francisco Lindor will be back in action for the Mets, and the NL East team hosts the Cincinnati Reds with the series opener on Friday at Citi Field.

