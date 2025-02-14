Francisco Lindor, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jackson Holliday & other MLB players celebrate Valentine's Day with their loved ones

MLB players must have a great support system to make it in this league. The sport is tough, riddled with failure and injuries, and is one of the longest professional seasons in all of sports.

Plenty of players who have made a name for themselves have a girlfriend or wife constantly cheering them on. Now, on Valentine's Day, it is the player's turn to cheer on their significant others.

Plenty of players from across the league took the time to celebrate the romantic holiday with their partners. From younger players to established veterans, we take a look at some of the Valentine's Day posts around the league.

Francisco Lindor, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jackson Holiday, and other MLB stars celebrate the romantic holiday with their partners

New York Mets slugger Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia have become a power couple across the league. They just announced they are expecting their third child back in December and Katia took to Instagram on Friday with nothing but love for her husband.

"Each pregnancy has been a beautiful reflection of our ever-evolving love—growing, transforming, and strengthening with each new stage. Seeing you by my side through each of these chapters, holding me with your unconditional love and support, has made me love you in a deeper way. You're more than my life partner... you are my home,"

"Thank you for walking beside me. Happy Valentine's Day mi amor" said Katia.

She was not the only one wishing her husband a Happy Valentine's Day. Actress Vanessa Hudgens also made a post about her MLB free-agent husband Cole Tucker.

"Happy Valentine's Day to all out there. Hope you're celebrating love in whatever way makes sense for you. Cole Tucker into forever we go" said Hudgens.

Lance Lynn is another player still without a contract for the 2025 season. However, he is not letting that spoil the romantic day with his wife, Dymin in this hilarious post.

Happy Valentine's Day!" said Dymin.

Dymin Lynn Instagram

Gleyber Torres also made a post celebrating his wife, Elizabeth. The two of them are gearing up for their first season with the Detroit Tigers after spending seven years in the Bronx.

"Happy day with my love. I love you" said torres.

Gleyber Torres Instagram

MLB veteran Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is gearing up for another successful season at the plate. He heads to camp soon, but not before spending the day with his wife, Nathalie.

"Happy Galentine's Day" said Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Instagram

Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn also celebrated the romantic holiday. Madisyn shared a post of her, Seager, and their two dogs, Hazel and Harlow.

"My forever Valentines" said Madisyn.

Madisyn Seager Instagram

Bobby Witt Jr. is coming off a fantastic year. He was one of the best players in the league and got married to his high school sweetheart, Maggie back in December.

"Happy Valentine's Day. Husband + wife" said Maggie.

Maggie Witt Instagram

Last but not least is Jackson Holliday. This MLB youngster got married to his high school sweetheart as well last year.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my beautiful wife" said Holliday.

Jackson Holliday Instagram

There were plenty of romantic posts shared by MLB players this Valentine's Day. For many, this is the last opportunity to spend some quality time with their significant other before they head to camp and start the grind.

