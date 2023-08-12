For some time now Frank The Tank Fleming has provided some much-needed comic relief for New York Mets fans through his Barstool Sports videos.. However, based on the team's performance this season, Fleming's trademark humor has been even more emotional this year.

With a record of 52-63, the Mets now sit 21.5 games back of the Braves for the NL East's top spot. The implosion is particularly shameful, as the Mets' payroll of $350 million is the biggest in all of baseball.

On August 12, Frank the Tank was at it again. He posted a video lambasting the Mets' starting lineup, claiming that he is not even interested in the team anymore, claiming he will be opting to watch Oppenheimer, as well as the Double-A Binghampton Rumble Ponies. Frank went on to say:

"This lineup is so embarrassing it would be better to f***ing forfeit"

The lineup features all of the New York Mets' top stars, save for shortstop Francisco Lindor. Lindor, who inked a 10-year, $341 million extension under Cohen, will be a healthy scratch. While the lineup itself may not be too poor, Frank the Tank has been angry with the team ever since the trade deadline.

In the month of August, the Mets are 2-8. After GM Billy Eppler was widely criticized for the moves he made on deadline day, the team appears to be no better off. On Friday, the team was blown out by the Atlanta Braves, losing by a 7-0 score in the series opener.

Within the past two years, billionaire owner Steve Cohen moved to sign two aging pitching aces, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. Despite having a combined age of nearly 80, Cohen committed to spending $215 million on the pair of them.

However, after the Mets season went from bad to worse, with both Scherzer and Verlander's mediocrity as a contributing factor, it became clear that it was time for the team to make the move. They dealt Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers before the deadline, and shipped Verlander to Houston on the August 1 cut-off date.

Frank the Tank speaks truth to power

As if the team had not angered fans like Frank the Tank enough with their recent moves, Billy Eppler was quoted after the trade deadline, claiming that he does not expect the team to be competitive until 2025 or 2026. Now gutted, the team has a long road to recovery, and Frank has many angry clips of himself to release yet.