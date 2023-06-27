After winning the 2022 Cy Young Award as well as the World Series as a member of the Houston Astros, Justin Verlander immediately become one of the hottest free agents around.

Despite being 39 years old, the veteran cruised to a 21-6 record, whilst posting a league-best ERA of just 1.75. It appeared as though Justin Verlander had a fair bit of baseball left in him.

It was exactly this logic that led the New York Mets to swoop him up in free agency. Their 2-year, $86 million offer was just too much for most other teams to compete with, and it tied Verlander with Mets teammate Max Scherzer for the highest paid player in MLB history.

However, the season has not gone the way many had hoped - or expected. After missing the first month of the season with injury, Verlander has opened up to a 2-4 record and an ERA of 4.11. On June 26, Verlander hurled 5 inning of shutout ball against the Milwaukee Brewers. However, the bullpen surrendered the Mets' thin lead, and they fell 2-1.

In a postgame interview, Justin Verlander claimed that "I don't think anybody saw this coming" while offering a slight smirk to the media scrum. Frank "The Tank" Fleming, a New York Mets-crazed Barstool enthusiast, was not pleased about it.

"Look at him smiling he dgaf" - Frank Fleming

In a reply to the original Tweet, Frank insinuated that Verlander's demeanor after the game suggested he does not really care too much about the outcome either way. With a salary of $43 million, perhaps it would be easy not to.

The Mets have a record of 35-43, placing them an eyebrow-raising sixteen full games behind the Atlanta Braves, who currently lead the NL East. Despite having the largest payroll in the game, the team is quickly gaining a reputation for being perrennial underperformers.

FAX Sports: MLB @MLBONFAX Justin Verlander did not hold back after latest Mets loss Justin Verlander did not hold back after latest Mets loss 👀 https://t.co/Y2ty3l8NKb

"Justin Verlander did not hold back after latest Mets loss" - FAX Sports: MLB

Justin Verlander's time may have come to hang up the glove

While his 2022 season with Houston was indeed, incredible, Justin Verlander knows that the clock is ticking. While it may be premature to say that he has lost his touch, he is definetly showing signs of age. Cheap as it may be to suggest that he is just sticking around the collect a fat cheque from Steve Cohen, recent performances certainly back that theory up.

