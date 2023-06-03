Frankie Montas Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery time for Yankees pitcher on IL

Frankie Montas has been one of the newest pitchers for the New York Yankees. However, he has been sidelined with a shoulder injury for the 2023 MLB season.

Montas was shut down for 14 weeks with shoulder surgery. Usually the return takes just as long, which puts Montas on track to be back the first week of September Frankie Montas began a throwing program on Tuesday, per @GJoyce9 Montas was shut down for 14 weeks with shoulder surgery. Usually the return takes just as long, which puts Montas on track to be back the first week of September Frankie Montas began a throwing program on Tuesday, per @GJoyce9 Montas was shut down for 14 weeks with shoulder surgery. Usually the return takes just as long, which puts Montas on track to be back the first week of September https://t.co/sOcHTv7n10

According to Frankie Montas, he was not fully well when the Oakland Athletics traded him to the Yankees. This was followed by an announcement on January 14, 2023, that he was suffering from a right shoulder inflammation and would miss time. However, on February 15, the Yankees were dealt a serious blow when Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Montas would require surgery on his right shoulder and would miss the majority of the 2023 season.

Now, it has been revealed according to Talkin' Yanks and @GJoyce9 that Frankie Montas was shut down for 14 weeks with a shoulder injury. Moreover, the same sources also stated that Montas has begun a throwing program on Tuesday. A shoulder injury takes time to heal completely. Based on these facts, it can be said that Montas is expected to return to the Yankees by the first week of September.

Yankees' rotation without Frankie Montas

Frankie Montas' absence with affect the Yankees

Frankie Montas is an MLB veteran having played for Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, and now, New York Yankees. However, his injury prevented him from showing his skills to the Yankees. In his absence, the Yankees have been mainly relying on Gerrit Cole, Domingo German, and Luis Severino.

Meanwhile, pitchers like Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon are still out with injuries. It seems that the injury bug has reared its ugly head for the Yankees once again in 2023.

Frankie Montas is expected to make a full recovery by September and return to help his team even the odds.

