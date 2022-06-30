"Freaking Mets make the trashstros look like world beaters, pathetic" "Sell the team. Trade everyone" - New York Mets fans react to team getting swept by Houston Astros at home

The New York Mets and Houston Astros squared off yet again in another highly anticipated matchup between two of baseball's best teams. The game was tightly contested as the Astros scored two late runs to win the game by a score of 2-0.

"FINAL : #Mets 0 - Houston 2" - Mets

The Astros have now swept the New York Mets in back-to-back weeks. The Astros look like the second-best team in baseball behind the New York Yankees.

The Mets will certainly need to make some moves to improve their recent offensive woes. It would be surprising if the Mets did not add a bat at the deadline.

The Mets' season is certainly far from over as they have a great record of 47-29, but that won't stop some Mets fans from overreacting.

Overall, the Mets are going through a tough stretch, but the team is still in first place in the National League East. Once Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer return from injury and the team adds another bat to the lineup, they will look like World Series contenders.

New York Mets get swept at home for first time in 2022

Houston Astros v New York Mets

The New York Mets gave the ball to Taijuan Walker and he was brilliant. Walker went 7.1 innings, allowing zero earned runs. He faced off against Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander. Verlander matched Walker by throwing seven scoreless innings and striking out five New York Mets batters.

The game went scoreless into the ninth inning before Jason Castro belted out a clutch two-run home run for the Astros. The homer came with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. It was Castro's first home run of the season. What a time for it!

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander JASON CASTRO FOR THE LEAD IN THE 9TH INNING!!



There was a scary moment in the eighth inning when Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena and outfielder Yordan Alvarez collided with one another. The two left the game following this and are being evaluated at the moment.

SNY @SNYtv A scary collision in left field between Jeremy Peña and Yordan Álvarez as they tracked down a Dom Smith pop up.



The Mets will look to get back to their winning ways as they host the Texas Rangers for a three-game series this weekend.

