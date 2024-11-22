  • home icon
  Freddie Freeman, Alex Rodriguez, Billie Jean King and more react to Shohei Ohtani's 2024 NL MVP triumph 

Freddie Freeman, Alex Rodriguez, Billie Jean King and more react to Shohei Ohtani's 2024 NL MVP triumph 

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Nov 22, 2024 11:30 GMT
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez, Billie Jean King join others in congratulating Shohei Ohtani (Image Source: IMAGN)

Freddie Freeman, Alex Rodriguez and Billie Jean King joined many others in showering praise and congratulating Shohei Ohtani on winning the NL MVP award on Thursday night. This is Ohtani's third MVP title in the MLB and first with the Dodgers since making his blockbuster move last offseason.

Here are some of the reactions to Ohtani's MVP honors on Instagram:

"MVP @shoheiohtani." - @freddiefreeman
"Undisputed." - @lknackers
"Congrats Sho!! Decoy said FUAP." - @miggyslocker
"Congrats Sho!! Well deserved! Can't wait for what is in store fro next year!" - @alexvesia
"And to @shoheiohtani on NL MVP." - @arod
"Congratulations to @shoheiohtani, National League MVP for 2024!" - @billiejeanking
Take a look at some of the screenshots of the reactions on social media:

Screenshots from the stories on Instagram post
Screenshots from the stories on Instagram post
Some more screenshots from the stories on Instagram
Some more screenshots from the stories on Instagram

Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year $700 million deal with the Dodgers last offseason. The two-way ace delivered on all fronts in his maiden season with the Dodgers, helping them to an eighth World Series in franchise history. He became the first ballplayer to claim the MVP honors as a designated hitter.

Ohtani also became just the second ballplayer after Frank Robinson to win an MVP title in both leagues. Furthermore, he started a unique 50-50 club in the MLB, becoming the first ballplayer to crush 50 home runs and steal 50 bags in a single season.

Ohtani reflected on his MVP honors:

"I obviously don’t go into the season trying to strive to get the MVP Award. I was more focused on being one of the guys with a new team with the Dodgers. I wanted to obviously embrace the fans as well and let them learn who I was. That was my main focus.”

Shohei Ohtani dedicates NL MVP title to Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani sat on a couch with his wife Mamiko Tanaka and dog Decoy as his fellow teammate Clayton Kershaw announced his name as the 2024 NL MVP. In jubilation, Ohtani dedicated the title to his team.

"The ultimate goal from the beginning was to win a World Series, which we were able to accomplish. Like I said before, I receive this award on behalf of my team. I’m looking forward to next season so we can run it back," Ohtani said through his interpreter Matt Hidaka.

Shohei Ohtani dominated the offensive charts in the MLB as he finished with 197 hits, 130 RBIs, a .310 batting average, 59 stolen bases and a whopping 54 home runs on his way to win his maiden World Series.

Edited by Veer Badani
