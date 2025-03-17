Freddie Freeman, Blake Snell, Will Smith's wives & others turn heads in traditional Japanese attire in Tokyo

The wives of LA Dodgers Freddie Freeman, Blake Snell, Will Smith, Tommy Edman, Kike Hernandez and more have travelled along with them to Tokyo, Japan. The LAD and Chicago Cubs will be squaring off in the Tokyo Series, which begins on Tuesday.

While both MLB teams have played two exhibition games each on Saturday and Sunday, they are now gearing up for a game that will have two Japanese friends going against each other in Game 1: Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga. While players were in the final preparations for the Tokyo Series, many LAD stars' wives had a little bonding session of their own.

On Sunday, the wives of Freeman (Chelsea), Smith (Cara), Snell (Haeley), and more donned the traditional Japanese kimono and indulged in the traditions and rituals of a traditional Japanese tea ceremony.

"Kimono & tea ceremony! So special to experience such a beautiful piece of Japanese culture!! 👘🌸🍵 #LUXURIQUE for planning operations and coordination, #Gekkabijin for the kimono dressers And #Urasenke way of tea"

On Sunday night, the LAD ballplayers had a dinner party of their own as Japanese players Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki collaborated to host their fellow teammates and coaching staff for a luxurious sushi feast at Torishige in Tokyo.

"Shohei did a great job planning and hosting this memorable team dinner. Such hospitality. You are the BEST!!!"

Ohtani and gang had featured in two exhibition games ahead of the Tokyo Series, winning one against the Yomiuri Giants while losing the second against the Hanshin Tigers. Despite the loss, the players are riding on a high level of confidence as they look to begin their title defense with a win in 2025.

Wives of Freddie Freeman, Blake Snell, Will Smith and other Dodgers stars enjoy a night out in Tokyo

Freddie Freeman, Blake Snell, Will Smith and other LAD ballplayers' wives headed out in the streets of Tokyo to enjoy a night out. They visited the Tokyo Tower in Minato City and also enjoyed happy hour at a bar in Chuo City.

"Happy hour to celebrate being in Japan! 🇯🇵 "

"Traditional Japanese wives dinner! We are loving exploring this beautiful country! 🌸🇯🇵💙 "

After the Tokyo Series, the Dodgers will resume spring training and play their final three preseason games against the Angels before their opening day clash against the Detroit Tigers on March 27.

