"Freddie Freeman is the epitome of knowing yourself" - Ex-teammate Micah Johnson lavishes praise on Dodgers star

Freddie Freeman etched his name in MLB history after his heroics in the Fall Classic for the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series triumph against the New York Yankees.

The Dodgers first baseman received the World Series MVP award after home runs in four consecutive games against the Yankees, including a walk-off grand slam in Game 1, the first ever in MLB history.

Freeman's clutch hits this season and over the years are no fluke and who would know it better than former MLB second baseman and outfielder Micah Johnson? Johnson had first-hand experience watching Freeman's routing before games during their time together with the Atlanta Braves in 2017.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the former Braves slugger had this to say:

Can you share a memorable moment or story from your time with Freddie Freeman in the Braves during 2017 that shows his impact on the team?

Johnson: Freddie is the epitome of knowing yourself. His batting practice and routine is meticulous.

Johnson's last stint in the MLB was with the Braves in 2017 and the former slugger has fond memories of his time in Atlanta.

Is there anything unique about Atlanta or the Braves organization that stands out to you, looking back on your career?

Johnson: Atlanta was special because of the connection to the city, the arts and culture.

The former Braves slugger started his MLB journey with the Chicago White Sox in 2015 and he reflected on the team's forgettable 2024 season.

As a former White Sox player yourself, what did you make of their disastrous 2024 season and do you think they can turn things around next year?

Johnson: It was a byproduct of not meeting expectations for several years but give them credit, Kenny and Rick, etc they weren’t afraid to try to win and it didn’t work out. But they’ll turn it around. I love Will Venable.

While Johnson announced retirement from baseball in 2018, he has aspirations of returning to the game, as a general manager.

You have spoken about your dream of becoming a GM in the MLB in the future. If you could become the GM of a team right now, which would it be and why?

Johnson: Anybody that would hire me and would want to win a World Series ha!

The former baseball player has turned to art since announcing his retirement. Johnson launched an exclusive Aku x Dodgers vinyl figure following the Dodgers' World Series triumph against the Yankees.

The vinyl has a Dodgers and Yankees edition available at the official store with the artwork said to pay "tribute to the players, teams, and fans united by their shared dream of reaching the biggest stage."

