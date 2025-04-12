Freddie Freeman finds silver lining despite absence from Dodgers lineup 

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman returned to their lineup in the opening encounter of the three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday evening after sitting out for nine games with an ankle injury. The Dodgers superstar revealed he has no major regrets regarding his absence since it led to a full recovery from the recurring issue.

Freddie Freeman injured his ankle last September before the end of the regular season in a defensive play at first base. He struggled in the postseason at first, yet heroically claimed the World Series MVP award despite the injury. He then damaged the surgically repaired ankle after slipping in his shower on March 30, after the opening home series of the season for the Dodgers.

On Friday night, the infielder made his way back to the LA Dodgers' lineup after missing nine games since the series against the Detroit Tigers last month. Freeman gave an interview with SportsNet LA ahead of the game against the Cubs.

"I'd admitted over this week to the Dodgers that I'm very thankful [for the rest]. I feel the best I've felt since I got hurt. Better than before the Tigers series. So that was huge," Freeman said. "I had an MRI which showed fraying of my scar tissue. So it was almost like a freeing thing.

"I had that done, and by Sunday, I felt I could go. So I started doing live BPs on Monday, Wednesday, and took that yesterday. A lot of things were going into it. I feel really good. I hate to say it, but I might have needed the 10 days," he added.

Freeman did not feature in the Tokyo Series games against the Cubs in Japan last month and had only made three appearances for the Dodgers until he returned to the team on Friday.

I feel really good about where my ankle is: Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman was named the World Series MVP for the Dodgers last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Fountain Valley, California native delved further into his recovery from the ankle injury during his interview with SportsNet LA. He said that he now feels confident about sliding on the basepaths without any fear of injuring himself.

"I've been running the bases the last few days, and I have no reservations about hitting a base or worrying about hitting it and rolling it," Freeman said. "I feel as free as I possibly can. Way better than what I have had the past couple of weeks.

"I have no reservations about going to this game. I feel like I could steal a base," he added. "That's how I feel. So, if there's time on my side, I'll be able to go now. I feel really good about where my ankle is."

The Los Angeles Dodgers went on to take a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night. Freeman could not get a base hit on his return, however, going 0-3 with two strikeouts and a hit by pitch.

