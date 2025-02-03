Freddie Freeman gives major injury update ahead of Spring Training 

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was named MVP of the 2024 World Series despite suffering from an ankle injury. Freeman underwent surgery on that ankle in December and is trying to make his way back to the field.

During DodgersFest on Saturday, Freeman was asked about his status and provided an update on when he plans to return.

"I don't think that I will be in the games at the beginning of Spring Training," Freddie Freeman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Freeman went into more detail and said he will participate in some workouts. He also shared that he will be ready for the start of the season.

"As of right now I am on track to be ready to play in Tokyo," he said.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin the 2025 season in Tokyo, Japan against the Chicago Cubs. Shohei Ohtani will be in the lineup as the designated hitter for the Dodgers so Freeman will have to play first base.

Freeman had 22 home runs and 89 RBIs while hitting .282 during the regular season and then provided power in the World Series.

Freddie Freeman makes feelings known about special bobblehead

Freddie Freeman has already delivered plenty of big moments for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he has quickly become a fan favorite. To honor the 2024 World Series MVP, the Dodgers will be giving away a Freddie Freeman bobblehead during the 2025 season.

Freeman was able to get a look at the new bobblehead during DodgersFest, and he was impressed by how it looked.

"Oh, that's a good one. They got the bat pose and everything. Stoic face. I really, really like this. I think Charlie, my kids are going to really have fun with this one," Freeman said.

In a short video that was posted by the Dodgers on Instagram, Freeman is taking a close look at the bobblehead that was made for him. He was impressed by how it looked and also believes that his son would love to have one for himself.

It's been a long offseason for Freeman, but he should be ready to begin another year with the Dodgers as they kick off their title defense in Tokyo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback