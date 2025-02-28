Freddie Freeman gives reason why Dodgers thrive with him, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts atop the lineup

Reigning World Series MVP Freddie Freeman returned to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their Cactus League game against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Freeman went 1-for-3 in first game since his World Series heroics in October. The All-Star infielder underwent surgery to repair his ankle in the offseason after playing through the injury in the postseason.

Following his return to the Dodgers lineup, though in a limited role as a designated hitter in Spring Training, Freeman talked about the hitting lineup with Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts at the top. In a conversation with Kristen Watson of SportsNet LA, the former NL MVP said:

"We can hit both sides, we can hit left hand and right. One swing can change the game. With Shohei Ohtani leading the show, it's something else. He's not a typical power-hitter, he pretty much stole sixty bases last year, and then it's Mookie Betts, it's just Hall of Famer after Hall of Famer and it's just fun to hit behind them and get on base."

While the Dodgers have arguably the best top three in baseball, they also have a solid middle order with the likes of Teoscar Hernandez, Max Muncy, Tommy Edman among others.

"Teo (Teoscar Hernandez), middle of the order, Silver Slugger and we have got Max Muncy, it's just All-Star after All-Star," Freeman added.

Teoscar Hernandez had a career year with the NL West team last season while all the spotlight was on the top three. The veteran slugger re-signed for the team in free agency this offseason after earning his first All-Star selection last year.

Freedie Freeman easing into action for Dodgers in Spring Training

With around two weeks left in Spring Training, the Dodgers are trying to give Freddie Freeman as much game time as possible ahead of the 2025 season. However, the reigning World Series winners are taking things slowly with the eight-time All-Star after his surgery.

"I do think I’m going to be getting a lot of treatment and taping … probably 'til the All-Star break, I would assume," Freeman said. "It’s just hard because you’re on your feet all day long. Lower-body injuries are hard to rehab, especially the ankle."

The Dodgers are aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles since the New York Yankees in 1999 and Freedie Freeman will play a crucial role for the team, especially after his postseason heroics last year.

