Freddie Freeman honors late mother on Mother’s Day with emotional message

Los Angeles Dodgers’ star first baseman Freddie Freeman delivered a heartfelt message honoring his late mother on Mother’s Day.

Freeman had a big day in Sunday’s 8-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. The Dodgers’ star went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. Following the game, Freddie Freeman acknowledged his late mother, dedicating his big performance to her.

The Dodgers' first baseman stated:

“Everyone pretty much knows my story. Mother’s Day was a sad day for me for a long time. Now that Chelsea and I have three boys, Mother’s Day is quite happy.”

Freeman’s words echo how much his mother’s passing affected him. Still, he honored his late mother’s legacy with the following words:

“I know my mom is looking down, having a great time, especially after one of these games.”

With a happy family, Mother’s Day is now a truly special occasion for Freeman. He concluded his thoughts by stating:

“I’m excited. Mother’s Day is a great time now. The boys are jumping all over Chelsea this morning. So, I can’t wait to get home and see them.”

The Dodgers ended a 10-game road trip with a win on Sunday. The team now heads home to open up a three-game set with the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

How mother's loss impacted Freddie Freeman’s early life

Freeman's family has played a huge role in making Mother's Day a special occasion - Source: Imagn

Tragedy impacted Freddie Freeman’s early life. At the young age of 10, Freeman lost his mother, Rosemary, to cancer. The loss of his mother left indelible scars in Freeman’s life.

Freeman’s parents were originally from Canada. Rosemary was from Peterborough, Ontario, while his father, Frederick, was from Windsor, also in Ontario. However, Frederick and Rosemary moved to California due to Frederick’s job.

Freddie was born in California, but due to his parents’ Canadian origins, he holds dual American-Canadian citizenship. As such, Freddie Freeman represented Canada in international competitions to acknowledge his love and admiration for his late mother.

Freeman consistently honors Rosemary Freeman’s memory by wearing long sleeves. This tribute continues every game for the Dodgers’ first baseman.

Throughout his career, Freeman has not been shy to open up about the meaningful loss of his mother at such a young age. Moving forward, it seems that having a family of his own has allowed Freddie Freeman to get over some of the most painful memories of his life.

