Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares rain-delay shenanigans with her boys during their return to Truist Park

Before Freddie Freeman became a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was a fan-favorite Atlanta Braves slugger. This was the team that selected him in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He turned that into a 12-year career with the Braves. So, whenever he returns to Truist Park, it is always a special time. Not just for the slugger, but for his family as well.

The Dodgers headed up to Atlanta last weekend for a three-game series. The Freeman family could not pass up returning to their old stomping grounds, and Chelsea could not help but document their trip.

Chelsea Freeman's Instagram Story

The kids were happy to be back and see some familiar faces. They had great weather for a ballgame until the clouds rolled in and rain came down. However, that did not stop the fun. The kids were in full dance mode during the rain delay.

"Weather delay dance cam" said Chelsea.

Chelsea Freeman's Instagram Story

The rain delay would end up being a long one. The Saturday game was pushed back until 10:15 ET, and it did not end until 1:30 a.m.

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers prevailed over the Braves with his family in town

Los Angeles Dodgers - Freddie Freeman (Photo via IMAGN)

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers were in the middle of a five-game win streak heading into Atlanta. They won their last two against the Pittsburgh Pirates and swept the Miami Marlins in a three-game series.

On Friday, they would continue their win streak to six after a 2-1 victory. Mookie Betts would deliver a big solo home run in he sixth to keep this game out of reach.

The following day, it would get much easier for the Blue Crew. They had no trouble pushing runs across the board, beating the Braves by a score of 10-3 for their seventh consecutive win.

Five sluggers had multiple hits last Saturday, helping their club win. Shohei Ohtani and Freeman led the way with three hits while Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, and Will Smith all had two each.

Unfortunately, the winning streak would come to an end on Sunday. They failed to keep Atlanta hitters at bay, losing the game 4-3. However, by winning the first two games, they did win the series.

Altogether, Freeman went 5-for-12 with a homer in his return to Truist Park in Atlanta. That is the only scheduled series the Dodgers will play in Atlanta this year.

