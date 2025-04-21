Freddie Freeman reveals fan quit alcohol after his walk-off grand slam

Freddie Freeman is one of the most accomplished and beloved players of his generation. The two-time World Series champion has continued to see his fanbase grow over the years thanks to his tremendous success and performances on the field, as well as his lovable personality off of it.

The Canadian-American first baseman is one of the best players in baseball, enjoying an incredible successful career with both the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite his impressive MLB career, the biggest moment of his career came during the World Series last season when he hit a walk-off grand slam against the New York Yankees.

Although the grand slam might go down in history as Freddie Freeman's most iconic moment, the home run might have saved the life of a Los Angeles Dodgers fan. In an interview with Chris Rose Sports, Freddie Freeman explained that a fan said that the World Series moment helped him give up on alcohol, helping improve his relationship with his children.

"We had our Dodgerfest, I did a luncheon and a guy told a story about how he was in right field with his two boys and he used to drink when he came to the games and he drank alot. For that day, he didn't drink because he wanted to be more present with his kids at the game, and he said that the ball flew over his head and he hasn't drank since because his boys wanted to go to field the next day and play baseball and do it over and over again," Freeman explained.

The story certainly is something that was special to hear for Freddie Freeman, who almost lost his father at a young age, has a special place in his heart for father-son relationships. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar used the story as an example as the power that sport can have aside from simply an entertainment standpoint.

"That's what sports can do for people. It can change people's lives. I'm not trying to go out and do that, but when you hear that, it just gives you like a sense of a renewed purpose of going out there and just giving everything you've got because you can change people's lives forever. You create moments and memories for people and their families and for that story to be told to me, it gave me chills," Freeman continued.

Freddie Freeman gave a heartfelt speech to former Dodgers reliever Brent Honeywell this past weekend

Free agent reliever Brent Honeywell was in Texas this past weekend as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the Texas Rangers. The veteran reliever was on hand in the Dodgers clubhouse and recieved his World Series ring from the club. While he may not be a household name, Freeman shared his appreciation for everything Honeywell did for the team last postseason.

"I think it goes without saying what you did for us in the playoffs last year, especially in Game 5 of the NLCS, will go down as one of the most selfless acts I've seen on a baseball field. For me personally, I just want to say thank you. That was awesome, what you did last year man. Appreciate you very much," Freeman said to Honeywell.

It was yet another special moment involving Freddie Freeman, highlighting the kind of man that he is. Thanks to these types of situations, it's clear why Freeman is such as beloved figure in the baseball commmunity.

