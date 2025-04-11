Freddie Freeman's availability for Dodgers this weekend draws interesting reaction from MLB insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been performing as one of the best teams in baseball despite Freddie Freeman limited to only 3 games this season. The reigning World Series champions have managed to post an impressive 10-4 record despite the club being without a number of established superstars being sidelined.

Well, it appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to recieve a major boost to their lineup ahead of their massive weekend showdown agasint the Chicago Cubs. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, it appears that Freddie Freeman is on-track to return to the team's lineup after being sidelined with an ankle injury, making his last appearance on March 29th.

In the latest episode of Inside Corner on the MLB Network, Morosi shared insight into the future Hall of Famer's potential return to the lineup on Friday night. Freeman has been on the 10-day IL with a right ankle sprain and will be an immeadiate boost to the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup if and when he is officially activated.

"The expectation is that Freddie Freeman will be in the lineup for the Dodgers tonight. The start of a marquee weekend series between the reigning World Series champs and the Chicago Cubs, off to a great start. They saw each other before and now Freeman back in the lineup we expect. He missed the last 10 days or so after aggrivating that right ankle early on in the season," Morosi explained.

Freeman is one of the best first basemen in baseball and it will be interesting to see how Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts utilizes him this weekend. There is a chance that the team could take it easy on his innings as they look to keep him as healthy as possible, especially given the fact that they are already dealing with a number of other injured stars, including Blake Snell.

"They are in a pretty tight race in the National League West and they are a much better team with Freddie Freeman of course. Alot of injuires that they have had to deal with so far. Still waiting to see when Snell and Gonsolin are going to rejoin that rotation," Morosi continued.

Freddie Freeman's potential return coincides with his own bobblehead night

While returning to the lineup will be special for the 8-time All-Star, it just so happens to align with one of the Los Angeles Dodgers' most anticipated promotions of the year.

On Friday night, the Dodgers will be giving out special Freddie Freeman bobbleheads inspired by his World Series grand slam that he hit against the New York Yankees. The collectible will be available for the first 40,000 fans in attendance, and if it plays out in the same fashion of previous giveaways, the lines outside of the stadium will start growing early in the day.

