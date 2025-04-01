Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea captures her little sluggers Brandon and Max showing off their baseball prowess

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea have been happily married for over a decade now. The happy couple share three kids together, Charlie, Maximus and Brandon. Like their father, the trio showcase a real interest towards baseball and during off days play the sport with Freddie.

The Freemans reside in southern California where Freeman has been playing professional baseball since 2022. On Monday, Chelsea shared some delightful images of her sons, Charlie, Brandon, and Maximus showing off their baseball prowess and thoroughly enjoying themselves inside a batting cage at a baseball facility.

Take a look at the images here, which were captioned as:

"Look at Max go. Off days = more ⚾ "

"This warm up is cracking me up. Max was so into baseball before GBS. So happy to see him getting back to it ❤️❤️❤️ "

"Charlie ⚾ "

"Wait for the slide. Brandon is our power lefty 💪💪 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Freddie Freeman has been placed as a day-to-day player after accidentally slipping in the shower and hurting his right ankle. As a result, he had an off day on Monday as the Dodgers welcomed his former recruiters, the Braves, for a three-game series at home in Dodger Stadium.

The eight-time All-Star has had a stellar start to his 2025 campaign, registering a .250 batting average, two home runs, four RBIs, and 1.083 OPS in three games this season. He crushed back-to-back home runs in the final two games of the series against the Tigers on Friday and Saturday.

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared a delightful snap from 2025 Opening Day

Freddie Freeman's wife and kids were present in the stands for 2025 Opening Day on March 27. The Dodgers had their domestic opener against the Tigers after successfully sweeping the Cubs in the Tokyo Series on March 19.

While Charlie, Maximus, and Brandon rocked identical Dodger blue sweatshirts and lowers, their mother wore a Dodgers grey jacket over a white dress.

Take a look at the post here:

The Dodgers will be hoping their star first baseman recovers soon and gets back to being a regular in the starting lineup.

