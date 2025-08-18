  • home icon
  Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, celebrates as Dodgers superstar launches 3-run HR bomb with son's name on bat

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, celebrates as Dodgers superstar launches 3-run HR bomb with son's name on bat

By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 18, 2025 10:40 GMT
Padres at Dodgers - Source: Getty
Padres at Dodgers - Source: Getty

On Sunday, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit three home runs against the San Diego Padres, including a 422-foot shot, which gave the Dodgers an early lead as the Dodgers beat the Padres 5-4.

Freeman's wife, Chelsea, celebrated the milestone by resharing a post on social media. The post, originally shared by the Dodgers, featured a shot of Freeman holding his bat, with his eldest son Charlie’s name engraved in bold letters. The next frame included a clip of his home run against the Padres.

The Dodgers’ caption read:

"You Gott love it! 🙌 Freddie Freeman launches a 3-run homer to left, cashing in Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts—and he does it swinging his ‘Charlie’ bat! 💙 Freddie’s been rocking all his sons’ names on his bats through Players Weekend, and that Charlie bat came through in a big way. Let’s keep it rolling! ⚾️🔥"
Chelsea reshared the moment with the caption:

FREDDIE HOMERS WITH SON'S NAME ON BAT.”
Freddie Freeman&#039;s wife, Chelsea, shared her husband&#039;s achievement on her social media platform. (via Instagram)
Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared her husband's achievement on her social media platform. (via Instagram)

Freeman honored his eight-year-old son, Charlie, during the Players Weekend game.

Chelsea and Freddie also have twin sons, Brandon and Maximus, who are three years old.

Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman attended the Netflix Is a Joke Catching Hope charity event

On Aug. 8, Chelsea shared a post about Netflix is a Joke charity event on social media. It was hosted by Netflix and supported the Will and Cara Smith Foundation.

The post featured two photos. Chelsea wore a black sleeveless top tucked into high-waisted black leather pants, paired with strappy heels and a small bag. She completed her look with loose waves, while Freddie Freeman wore a light beige sweater with dark pants and casual black shoes, making the look clean and effortless.

Chelsea wrote a heartfelt caption:

"Date night with a side of belly laughs 😂🎤 We had the best time at the Catching Hope comedy show supporting Will & Cara Smith’s amazing foundation. Who knew doing good could be this funny? #NetflixIsAJoke #CatchingHope"
The Freeman couple posed arm in arm. The background featured the logos of Netflix Is a Joke Radio and the Catching Hope Foundation.

Edited by Bhargav
