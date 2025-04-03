Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea drops 2-word reaction to Paul Skenes & Olivia Dunne's viral photoshoot

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunner featured in a photoshoot for GQ this week. The pictures, released by the magazine on social media, have caused a buzz among fans.

However, it isn't just the fans enamored by the viral photoshoot, as Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, also took notice of the photoshoot.

The LSU gymnast also shared the pictures from the photoshoot on her Instagram, drawing plenty of reactions from her fans and peers. One of them was Chelsea Freeman, who reacted to the couple's photoshoot in two words.

"I meannnn," Chelsea wrote with several fire emojis.

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea are arguably the most adored power couple of MLB and it showed last year when the Freeman family received support from the baseball community after their youngest son, Max's, health scare.

Olivia Dunne acknowledged Chelsea's comment with a heartwarming reply, writing:

"Just tryna be like you tbh!"

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne reportedly started dating during their time together at LSU in 2023. However, their relationship has grabbed the spotlight after Skenes' remarkable Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024.

Paul Skenes was unaware of GQ before photoshoot with girlfriend Olivia Dunne

While Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne has featured in several photoshoots, it the the LSU gymnast's first with her boyfriend for GQ. Although Dunne is familiar with being in front of the camera, Skenes admitted he had never heard about the magazine.

"I'm gonna get some flak in the locker room... I didn't know what GQ was until the offer," Skenes said after his start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

After collaborating with his girlfriend for a GQ photoshoot, Paul Skenes was back to his day job as he took the mound against the Rays on Wednesday. The Pirates' flamethrower pitched seven innings on the night, allowing one unearned run on three hits to help the team to a 4-2 win.

The young ace was pleased after helping the team end their four-game slide on Wednesday.

“I always want to win,” Skenes said. “The last few days haven’t felt too good, so that’s always the goal.”

All eyes are on Paul Skenes in his sophomore year and the Pirates ace has delivered in his two starts so far this season.

