Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea drops 2-word reaction to powerful Jackie Robinson Day message ft. Mookie Betts

Freddie Freeman has been happily married to his longtime girlfriend, Chelsea for over ten years now. The loving couple are parents to three boys, Charlie, Maximus, and Brandon. Together the family resides near Freddie's hometown in Southern California.

Freddie Freeman has been with the Dodgers since 2022 and struck up great chemistry with his teammates, including Mookie Betts. Betts featured in a heartfelt Jackie Robinson Day post on social media on Tuesday.

The video focuses on three kids donning Betts' jersey, stopping and admiring Jackie Robinson's statue on their way to Dodger Stadium. The kids drew parallels between the MLB icon with the three-time World Series champion, Mookie Betts.

Towards the end of the video, the boys voice their aspirations and goals on becoming generational talents like Robinson and Betts.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"On this Jackie Robinson Day, little boys like us commemorate the reason we get to play ball. 78 years ago on April 15, Jackie broke the color barrier by becoming the first black man to play in the Major Leagues. He opened the door for countless All Stars after him like Reggie Jackson, Ken Griffey, Jr and our own @mookiebetts.

"Today we remember that every time we pick our bat or steal a base in hopes of being in the big leagues, our dreams are only possible because of him. Thank you, 42. We can all be All Stars in our @allstarpieces because of you."

Chelsea Freeman noticed the heartfelt post on social media and was quick to share her reaction to it. Her comment read:

"LOVE this."

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared highlights from Dodger star's bobblehead night

On Tuesday, Chelsea shared an array of images from Freddie Freeman's bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. Their eldest son, Charlie, threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the game day while the other two, Maximus and Brandon, were captured mimicking their father's mechanics with his bat.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"Bobblehead Night 2025💙 Charlie crushed it throwing the first pitch🥹⚾️ #gododgers."

Freeman is currently averaging .250 at the plate, with two home runs, four RBIs, and an .863 OPS. He went 2 for 3 in his latest outing against the Rockies on Tuesday night.

