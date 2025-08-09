  • home icon
  • Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea drops 3-word reaction to Kobe Bryant's daughter throwing first pitch to Dodgers superstar 

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 09, 2025 07:01 GMT
Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea drops 3-word reaction to Kobe Bryant's daughter throwing first pitch to Dodgers superstar - Source: Imagn

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea Freeman, had a "sweet" reaction to the moment shared between her husband and late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's daughter ahead of the LA Dodgers' game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Dodger Stadium hosted a tribute night in Bryant's honor. At the “Bobblehead Night,” Kobe's seven-year-old daughter, Bianka Bryant, threw the ceremonial first pitch to Freeman. Meanwhile, her sister Capri made the iconic, "It’s time for Dodgers baseball!" call.

Chelsea reposted the moment where the Dodgers' first baseman can be seen giving a gentle hug to Bianka after her ceremonial first pitch. It was a one-hop pitch behind the plate for Freeman.

Chelsea described the moment in three words:

"The sweetest moment."
Chelsea's Instagram story (Source: @chelseafreeman5/Instagram)

Kobe Bryant, who played his whole legendary NBA career with the LA Lakers, was a lifelong Dodgers fan. His entire family, including his wife Vanessa and daughter, Natalia, were present for Friday's celebration of Kobe's Bobblehead night.

Almost five years ago, Kobe and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash. Ever since, the Dodgers have continuously paid tribute to the legendary figure of Los Angeles.

Freddie Freeman's Dodgers win in style on Kobe Bryant's Bobblehead night

The Dodgers had starter Clayton Kershaw take the mound on the night celebrating Kobe Bryant's legacy, and the southpaw didn't disappoint one bit.

The future Hall of Famer pitched six strong innings, allowing only one run, which came in the second inning. Meanwhile, another legendary pitching figure was pitching for the Blue Jays. Max Scherzer also made a quality start, throwing six innings for two earned runs.

However, after both Hall of Famers left the ball game, the Dodgers exploded for three runs in the seventh inning. Alex Freeland first reached home plate on a fielder's choice. With bases loaded, Will Smith was walked, resulting in another run. Finally, a sac-fly from Teoscar Hernandez helped another runner to home plate as the Dodgers took a commanding 5-1 lead in the game.

Blake Treinen came in to close out the ninth inning, as the Dodgers won on Kobe Bryant's celebratory night.

